University of Maryland cancels winter commencement activities due to rise in COVID cases

The University of Maryland announced Thursday that due to a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases, they will be canceling all winter commencement activities.

This includes the main ceremony for December 20 and all college, school and department ceremonies scheduled for December 21 and 22.

In addition:



All indoor social gatherings where mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled through December 22.

All dining halls and the Stamp Student Union food court will transition to grab-and-go options only. This went into effect earlier today. RecWell facilities will maintain their Finals Hours of Operation schedule through Dec 21; however, basketball, volleyball and racquetball activities will be suspended immediately. A

All RecWell facilities will be closed December 22-January 2, with a limited reopening tentatively scheduled for January 3.

Students that live in Residence Halls will be required to depart campus 24 hours after their final on-campus exam.

Final exams will continue as scheduled, but all students and faculty must wear KN95 masks for all in-person finals.

The school says they have 98 positive cases from university testing plus an additional 12 self-reported cases (these results are from tests taken since Monday) and they expect to see another high number of cases from today’s testing.