ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Former crossing guard frustrated by lack of speeding enforcement at Billings bus stops

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310HGo_0dP8GxpH00

Cars illegally passing stopped school buses have been a recurring problem in Billings for years now. A former school bus driver and crossing guard, Ken Carlson, has seen more than his share of reckless drivers.

“It’s just sad. People don’t care about running over kids,” Carlson said.

In his three years as a crossing guard, Carlson made it a point to document reckless drivers.

“People would pass me and I would write them up and turn them in to the police,” Carlson said.

He was a school bus driver for Billings Public Schools for seven years. As a driver, he would record the license plate numbers of other drivers who broke the law.

“On average, I think I wrote up 40 people a year,” Carlson said.

He’s even taken drivers to court.

“Three people my first year fought it, and I went to court as a witness, and I won all three cases,” said Carlson.

Carlson is fed up and frustrated that more hasn’t been done to stop these reckless drivers.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office told MTN not one citation was issued in either 2020 or 2021 for failing to stop for a school bus.

The Billings Police Department only issued seven school bus-related citations in both 2020 and 2021.

Carlson says he did what he could to curb the problem, even going as far as placing homemade signs at the corner of St. Johns Avenue and 11 th Street West.

“I had signs out here, slow signs at first and stop signs,” Carlson said.

He says that there’s only so much one person can do, and he’s worried that it’s only a matter of time until this problem turns deadly.

“If you hit a kid, kill him or not, it’s going to ruin your life,” Carlson said.

Comments / 2

Related
Q2 News

Billings man killed in South Side crash

A 78-year-old Billings man died Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Billings South Side. The man was driving east in a Ford Ranger pickup truck on Fourth Avenue South about 9:15 a.m., according to a news release from Billings police. He was struck by a cattle hauler semi traveling north at the intersection of South 27th Street, police said.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
Traffic
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Bus Driver#School Buses#Billings Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy