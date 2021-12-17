Keeping your holiday shopping safe: How U.S. Customs & Border Protection seizes counterfeit goods

CHICAGO (CBS)– When you’re buying your holiday presents, make sure they’re legit. Customs and Border Protection wants people to be aware and protect themselves from inferior products, and rip-offs. Tuesday morning, agents showed off some of the merchandise they’ve confiscated before it made it to shelves in Chicago. “The truth is when you’re buying something online and you’re buying it through Ebay and you’re buying a hangbag that normally costs $1,500 and you’re paying $50 dollars for it, it’s a fake bag,” Shane Campbell, Director of Area Port of Chicago. From watches, belts, purses and even stamps, customs and border protection officers seized nearly $8 million in fake goods in the last fiscal year. It’s not just about taking money your wallet. The counterfeits also hurt the U.S. economy. It’s also a concern for your safety. Many fakes are made with inferior materials. Things like key fobs, outlets and Christmas lights may not work or may not have safety switches to stop overheating and prevent fires.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO