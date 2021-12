From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA — Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl in Tuscaloosa. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, the toddler died Friday, December 17, at Hay Court apartments. The circumstances surrounding the death were described as “suspicious” to law enforcement. A suspect in the death of the toddler was […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO