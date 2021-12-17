ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone over Rust shooting investigation

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEBhV_0dP8FH9u00
Alec Baldwin interviewed on ABC television after the fatal shooting a crew member on the set of his film Rust.

A search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone in the investigation into October’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor/director’s film Rust, according to New Mexico court documents.

The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed on Thursday in Santa Fe county magistrate court nearly two weeks after a New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the investigation said some of the individuals who handled guns on the film set may face criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Investigators requested access to Baldwin’s Apple iPhone in order to examine text messages, email correspondence, social network communications, browser activity and other information on the device, according to the seven-page affidavit.

“There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s),” the affidavit said.

“There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews,” the document said.

Baldwin was holding a handgun on the film set when it went off during rehearsal.

Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, injured when the gun Baldwin was holding went off during rehearsals for the western on a ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico – a rare filming fatality that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and has forced a reckoning on the use of weapons on set and allegations of cutting corners on production safety.

Earlier this month, the actor said during a lengthy television interview that he never pulled the actual trigger, and he denied responsibility for the shooting.

He also said then that he believed the gun to be loaded with dummy rounds and had no idea how a live round got onto the set of the film.

Baldwin was also a producer of the film, as well as starring in it. He and other producers have been hit with several lawsuits, as have the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was supervising guns on set, the assistant director, David Halls, and several production companies.

Baldwin, 63, who is known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, has described the killing as a “tragic accident”.

Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said the death and injury on the Rust set should not have happened because there are “so many steps that you have to go through … that the possibility of it even getting there should be impossible”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Investigators say they’ve finally ID’ed Zodiac Killer – but police are sceptical

A team of independent investigators says it’s finally unmasked the Zodiac Killer, but legal authorities are unconvinced.The group, which calls itself the Case Breakers, says it has uncovered a “goldmine” of evidence that could link the unsolved 1960s murders to Gary Francis Poste, a California house painter who died in 2018.“When The Case Breakers approached officials about a new Zodiac suspect last spring, five police and state agencies would not cooperate,” the team told Fox News. “But last week, the man who runs the 10-year cold case team, Thomas J Colbert, received a tip from his long-time sources in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
Maxim

A Veteran Movie Armorer Challenges Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Pull Trigger in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, but a respected film armorer—and the Sheriff—disagree. Alec Baldwin is being criticized in the wake of his first TV interview about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of low-budget Western Rust after a live bullet was accidentally loaded into a prop gun Baldwin aimed at her.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The View' Mounts Defense of Alec Baldwin in Wake of First Interview on 'Rust' Shooting

In the wake of his first interview on the Rust shooting, The View panelists have mounted a defense of actor Alec Baldwin. On Thursday evening, ABC News aired a special interview with George Stephanopolous and Baldwin discussing the events that led to the tragic shooting which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. During Friday's episode of The View, co-host and attorney Sunny Hostin offered her personal and professional take on the matter, prompting other panelists to weigh in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Lawsuits
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
ksfr.org

APD issues arrest warrant for man involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon for 27-year-old Sergio Almanza for the deadly hit and run crash that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya on Sunday, December 12. Police said tips and witness states led them to Almanza. As it stands right now, Almanza is accused of homicide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin Escapes The City, Looks Glum In First Outing Since Authorities Seized His Cellphone Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin got the hell out of Dodge and headed to The Hamptons, marking the first time he's been seen since his cellphone was seized by authorities amid the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of his Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The 63-year-old actor/producer and his 37-year-old wife, Hilaria Baldwin,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy