Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone over Rust shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin interviewed on ABC television after the fatal shooting a crew member on the set of his film Rust.

A search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone in the investigation into October’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor/director’s film Rust, according to New Mexico court documents.

The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed on Thursday in Santa Fe county magistrate court nearly two weeks after a New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the investigation said some of the individuals who handled guns on the film set may face criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Investigators requested access to Baldwin’s Apple iPhone in order to examine text messages, email correspondence, social network communications, browser activity and other information on the device, according to the seven-page affidavit.

“There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s),” the affidavit said.

“There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews,” the document said.

Baldwin was holding a handgun on the film set when it went off during rehearsal.

Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, injured when the gun Baldwin was holding went off during rehearsals for the western on a ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico – a rare filming fatality that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and has forced a reckoning on the use of weapons on set and allegations of cutting corners on production safety.

Earlier this month, the actor said during a lengthy television interview that he never pulled the actual trigger, and he denied responsibility for the shooting.

He also said then that he believed the gun to be loaded with dummy rounds and had no idea how a live round got onto the set of the film.

Baldwin was also a producer of the film, as well as starring in it. He and other producers have been hit with several lawsuits, as have the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was supervising guns on set, the assistant director, David Halls, and several production companies.

Baldwin, 63, who is known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, has described the killing as a “tragic accident”.

Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said the death and injury on the Rust set should not have happened because there are “so many steps that you have to go through … that the possibility of it even getting there should be impossible”.