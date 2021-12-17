Restaurant owner hands out hot meals to first responders and victims in tornado-hit Kentucky

A Kentucky restaurant owner traveled to Mayfield with a food truck to provide free meals to first responders and victims in the wake of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of tornadoes last weekend.

Amber Hayes, the owner of Infinity Farms, a restaurant located in La Center, told Fox News she and her team have been serving hot meals to workers or "anyone that's displaced from their home."



"What we're doing is a really small part — I don't feel like we're doing near as much as some of these men and women that are in the trenches and physically out there finding people, helping people relocate," said Hayes.

"For us, this is our gift," Hayes said. "If we can share it with others, that's what we're going to do."

Seventy-five people died and 16 people remain unaccounted for a little less than a week after several tornadoes swept through Kentucky . Fatalities were also reported in neighboring Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Illinois, but Kentucky received the brunt of the damage.

Hayes said her visit to Mayfield had gone from a "one-day trip" to being a "several-week trip," and her team intends on staying for some time in order to "help get through."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and issued a request on Dec. 11 to President Joe Biden for an "immediate federal emergency declaration." Biden approved federal disaster relief assistance for Kentucky and visited the state on Wednesday to survey the damage.

The president pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states affected by the tornado outbreak, adding, “You will recover and rebuild."



In the aftermath of the tornado, several people and corporations have reached out to lend a helping hand. The grocery store food chain Food Lion sent truckloads of bottled water to large areas of the Midwest, while one Kentucky man said he drove half an hour to Mayfield with a grill and food in order to feed victims.

