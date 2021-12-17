ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon’s ‘With Love’: TV Review

By Angie Han
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXI2f_0dP8FBrY00

If you are of the mind that no holiday is complete without a sugar rush, With Love aims to satisfy that craving. The new rom-com series by Gloria Calderón Kellet weaves together not one, not two, but four interconnected love stories over not one, not two, but five holidays. Think a super-sized Love Actually , if Love Actually weren’t so cagey about how its characters are connected.

With shows as with desserts, though, there’s such a thing as sugar overload — it all depends on your tolerance for sweetness. Myself, I found that consuming an episode or two of With Love could be pure pleasure, but that gorging all five left me feeling simultaneously overstuffed and hungry for more substance.

With Love ‘s most winning quality is Calderón Kellet’s ability to sell a big-hearted and tight-knit family dynamic, as previously demonstrated in One Day at a Time . In the first episode (of five), the Mexican American Diaz clan gather for a Nochebuena celebration crammed in every corner with gossipy aunts or well-meaning cousins. When these relatives crowd the frame with offers to set up the recently single Lily (Emeraude Toubia) or questions about bisexuality for her brother Jorge (Mark Indelicato) and his boyfriend Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III), the conviviality feels so thick you can almost smell the homemade empanadas. How can you not want good things for the Diaz family after watching them cheer each other on during an enthusiastically awful karaoke rendition of “A Whole New World”?

And good things do come to them, in great and generous quantities. Jorge and Lily enjoy at least a couple of grand romantic gestures each — Jorge thanks to Henry’s efforts to affirm that he’s in it for the long haul, and Lily from various suitors eager to be her new “can’t live without you” love. Cousin Sol (Isis King, a confident charmer) embarks on a new relationship with their hospital colleague Miles (Todd Grinnell) that’s all bashful smiles, touching surprises and solid laughs — like when the pair banter over a hospital patient alternately amused and annoyed that her doctors are spending more time eyeing each other than the cut on her hand.

The only thread that tilts more bittersweet than sweet-sweet involves Jorge and Lily’s parents, Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez) and Beatriz (a very graceful Constance Marie), who have a brush with infidelity that forces them to reassess their decades-old marriage. But even their journey conjures plenty of butterflies along the way. With Love demonstrates a refreshing commitment to seeking out the kinds of couples who so often go overlooked in mainstream rom-coms. Here’s an older couple navigating sex; here are trans and queer characters defined by joy rather than trauma; here are Latino, Afro-Latino and Asian characters whose backgrounds aren’t incidental, but celebrated and fundamental aspects of their identities.

But With Love ‘s fixation on a specific image of true love can steamroll everything else in its path — including, at times, the characters themselves. We know Santiago (Rome Flynn) is a cynic who doesn’t believe in love because he keeps spouting generic dialogue claiming he is. Beyond that, With Love doesn’t bother engaging with his stance in any serious way. It’s just a quality assigned to him so he and hopeless romantic Lily can have something to spar about.

At least Santiago gets to stick around, though. Another major character, sweet himbo Nick (Desmond Chiam) all but disappears once his utility to a certain storyline has worn out, with a swiftness that borders on coldness — we’re barely allowed a breath to wonder how he feels about anything that’s happened to him.

On the other hand, seen in another light, With Love ‘s lack of any real complications might be part of its charm. The series does make gestures toward acknowledging that love can be complex, particularly in Jorge and Beatriz’s plotline: “True partnership takes sweat and commitment and drive,” the worried mother stresses to her starry-eyed daughter late in the series. But the series’ overall stance seems better exemplified by a declaration from Lily earlier in the episode, that “there are two ways of living life — as if nothing is a miracle, or as if everything is.” With Love , like Lily, chooses the latter.

And if that means the series occasionally seems to get lost in its own fairy tale, the fantasy it’s selling is still a joyful one. There are few problems on With Love that can’t be solved with an eloquent declaration of love or a mad dash to the airport or, in one case, a heroic punch to the face, and it’s almost always cathartic when that solution comes. Depending on your mood, it might not matter that much if the storylines wrap up a little too neatly, or the supporting characters feel a little bit flat, or no one seems to have any life outside their family and love interests. With Love is a warm hug of a show that pulls you in and reassures you everything’s going to be all right. Even if it’s not entirely true, it can be nice to pretend for a moment that it is.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’: TV Review

The first episode of Abbott Elementary, set in a perpetually cash-strapped public school, ends with one of its teachers savoring a minor victory. “I was called, I answered, and now I know, even with no help from the higher-ups and no help from the city, I can get this job done,” she says proudly. Then the episode cuts away to another minor setback — this one involving a toilet that sprays jets of water when flushed — and back to the teacher. “But money would still be nice, though,” she adds. Abbott Elementary is full of moments like that, that mine comedy...
EDUCATION
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rome Flynn
Person
Constance Marie
Person
Todd Grinnell
Variety

Will Forte’s ‘MacGruber’ Revival Will Dazzle Viewers in on the Joke: TV Review

Much like the character at its center, “MacGruber” has a surprising ability to withstand bombs. In the late-aughts series of sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” Will Forte’s character, a riff on MacGyver, would inevitably get caught up in his own neuroses while attempting to dismantle an explosive, resulting in detonation before he came back, unscathed, for the next installment. After a 2010 film based on the character flatlined at the box office, MacGruber has been resurrected for a new Peacock series: The boundlessness of the streaming universe, and the need to make use of familiar IP, mean that MacGruber, undaunted, rides...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What's Coming to Amazon and IMDb TV in December 2021

December will be a bittersweet month for The Expanse fans who will see the sixth and final season (at least on Amazon) premiere on December 10 on Prime Video. The sci-fi epic has enjoyed a good second life on the streaming service after being canceled by Syfy three years ago, but is going to be shutting the book on this chapter. However, The Expanse is not the only big-ticket item on Amazon Prime Video this month. Gloria Calderon Kellet's new sitcom With Love also premieres in the final month of the year, and Aaron Sorkin's new film, Being the Ricardos, drops on Dec. 21.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘With Love’ Juggles Multiple Relationships Through Multiple Holidays and Drops One Significant Ball: TV Review

Any show juggling multiple relationship dynamics gives itself the gift of possibility and the challenge of balancing it all at once. While it gets to tell several stories instead of relying on just one, some characters can easily fall through the cracks, or else become far less compelling when weighed against the others. Such is the case for “With Love,” a new Amazon Prime Video rom-com series from Gloria Calderón Kellett (“One Day at a Time”) that shines bright in some narratives and falls disappointingly flat in others.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’: TV Review

Pity the kids of today with on-demand television options placing their every programming delight at their fingertips any time of day or night on any television or computer or table or phone or watch that they have access to! They’ll never experience the joy of slipping downstairs before dawn on a Saturday morning, eating bowl after bowl of sugared cereal and watching a lineup of cartoons, sitting inches away from the only TV in the house to keep the volume low so that their parents don’t wake up. Sure, modern tykes have the freedom to watch whatever they want when they want...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Actually#True Love#Mexican#American#Nochebuena
d1softballnews.com

The best TV series of 2021: let’s find out the ranking of the titles most loved by fans

The ranking of the most loved and popular TV series of 2021 for IMDb users. After the ranking of the most loved films by fans in this 2021, could not miss that of the best TV series. For several years now, platforms such as Netflix And Amazon Prime Video dominate the television entertainment landscape. Every month they offer new contents that conquer viewers equally or not. But despite these two platforms are among the most popular, the TV series most loved by fans of this 2021 does not belong to either of them.
TV SERIES
9&10 News

Lauren Loves It Movie Review: The Mitchell’s Vs. The Machines

A Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and uniquely adorable dog to start her first year at film school—naturally she’s recording the whole trip and get this…the family lives in Michigan! There are so many cool easter eggs and hints to the Michigan lifestyle we all know and love.
MOVIES
canadianbeats.ca

Show Review – TV Dinner in Toronto, ON

(Photo Credit: Janine Van Oostroom Photography) This past weekend, TV Dinner the local Toronto post-punk band known for their unique musical style and lead singer Alyssa’s striking vocals, made their return to the live stage in a big way – by taking over the Lee’s Palace stage! Having not performed since March 2020, their fans were excited to see them play their biggest show to date and they did not disappoint, with many in attendance praising them as having played their best show yet. They shared the stage with fellow Toronto acts, Fluffio & The RPC, Numb Tongues, and Summer Heights.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
GeekyGadgets

Amazon’s IMDb TV App Hits The PS5

When it comes to streaming videos for free, you have various options. You don’t always have to pay for streaming services like Netflix. One of those services is Amazon’s IMDb TV, and if you’re looking for alternative ways of streaming videos from it, the PS5 will now be one of those avenues.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

As ‘Insecure’ Signs Off, Its Creative Team Predicts Its Legacy Will Be Bigger Than Anyone Can Imagine

All good things must come to an end. After a five season run, the hit HBO series “Insecure” will make its final curtain with the airing of its series finale December 26. The brainchild of star/writer Issa Rae, “Insecure” focuses on the lives of a group of 30-something friends in southern Los Angeles, highlighting a cultural specificity of Black life rarely seen on the small screen. Through the eyes of Issa Dee (the show’s protagonist) viewers were given access to the highs and lows of a single Black woman doing her best to navigate her personal and professional relationships with...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Amazon's With Love stands out this holiday season amid an "abundance of assembly-line bonbons"

Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, "who plays a minor character here, offers a rich premise: a multigenerational, LGBTQ-inclusive, multiethnic Latinx family gathering together on various holidays over the course of nearly a year, starting with Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve," says Inkoo Kang. "It’s not only a feel-good show that actually feels good, but also a welcome reminder, at the end of another exhausting 12 months, that there are possibilities and celebrations to come in the new year." Kang adds that Kellett offers "far from original scenarios, but they’re presented with such verve, wit and warmth that all those other times you’ve seen these situations play out fade away. It’s all-too-easy to get invested in these characters’ plights: the brave face that Lily puts on despite her heartbreak, until holding up the mask becomes too strenuous; Jorge’s fears that his father’s distance indicates a disapproval of Henry, whose bisexuality becomes a talking point at the party. One of the hardest things a TV show can pull off is to make a viewer laugh out loud when they’re watching something alone. I lost track of how many times I guffawed during the first two episodes, which also made me tear up quite a bit. The ultra-sincere spirit of One Day at a Time feels alive and well in With Love, which isn’t quite as polished as that earlier show, but recalls it in its skillful and occasionally surprising swerves between humor and poignancy (as well as in its slight preachiness)."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spirit Untamed’: How a “Caged” Girl Becomes a Confident Young Woman

Dreamworks Animation’s feature Spirit Untamed follows a feisty young girl named Lucky, voiced by Isabela Merced, who befriends a wild horse named Spirit, a character that first appeared in Dreamworks’ Oscar-nominated 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, followed by Emmy-winning Netflix series Spirit Riding Free. “We knew we had to convey multiple things throughout her character’s journey,” says director Elaine Bogan of designing their young protagonist for the story, which is set in the early 1900s. “We had to tell a visual story about a caged young girl who begins in her grandfather’s stuffy, uptight and posh mansion home, and grows...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Studios Snags Rights to Rebecca Roanhorse’s ‘Black Sun’ (Exclusive)

Author Rebecca Roanhorse’s pre-Columbian saga Black Sun is headed to AMC Studios. The studio won out in a competitive bidding situation to score rights to the book, which is a nominee for best novel at the 2021 Hugo Awards on Saturday. AMC Studios will adapt the novel, the first in the author’s Between Earth and Sky series, for TV, with Roanhorse and The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang executive producing. Published by Saga Press, an imprint of Gallery Books, in October 2020, Black Sun is inspired by the civilizations of the Americas before the arrival of Europeans and explores the decadence of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Remember the Night’: THR’s 1940 Review

On Jan. 17, 1940, Remember the Night opened at the Paramount Theatre in Times Square, with the film grossing $45,000 in its first week “in spite of the freezing weather which cuts into all Broadway Theatre receipts,” The Hollywood Reporter noted a week later. THR’s original review of the Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray starrer, titled “‘Remember the Night’ Fine – Direction, Script, Cast Excellent,” is below:  All that Remember the Night needs to make it one of the best pictures to come from Paramount in many a day is a slight tightening up of one or two sags by eliminating...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Independent

The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy