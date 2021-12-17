ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Recap: Happier Endings

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 3 days ago

All the best Christmas movies always take place in quaint little towns full of mom-and-pop shops and lots of holiday...

www.imdb.com

New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
TVLine

Days of Our Lives: Alison Sweeney, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Tease Peacock Christmas Flick's Alt Reality

If you liked 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Zach Tinker and Chandler Massey say that Sonny and Will are the Statler and Waldorf of Peacock’s holiday movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. That’s because the standalone flick, which streams this Thursday on the Peacock service, features the two actors’ characters as narrators/story creators who spin a fanciful and wondrous tale that imagines an multiverse version of Salem. And like the Muppets offering, there’s a Scrooge, romance and Christmas miracles. But the likenesses end there, because this Days movie also includes one woman slapping another repeatedly, mate and baby...
MOVIES
thesfnews.com

Mayhem Unleashed In Salem On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well she has been exposed people. Not sure who I’m talking about, I’m referring to Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives.” MarDevil has been exposed as Steve rescued Susan and John from the crypt and Doug exposed Marlena for who she truly is. Is the town shook? Not as much as they should be, but that could also be a direct result Marlena hiding out with Ben and Ciara in a cabin, where she pointed the finger that John abused.
TV SHOWS
Person
Chandler Massey
Person
Alison Sweeney
Gwinnett Daily Post

Alison Sweeney Says ‘A Very Salem Christmas’ Is ‘Fan Fiction Come to Life’

Alison Sweeney is back as the irrepressible Sami Brady, not only on Days of our Lives but she’s also popping up as Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Roman’s (Josh Taylor) daughter on the Peacock Premium stand-alone movie Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. The premise of the film is that it’s a story within the story, so expect to see Sami and other DAYS favorites in alternate (but familiar) realities.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the Vcr… however it is you roll.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Days Of Our Lives
imdb.com

See How Natasha Bure is Literally Following in Mom Candace Cameron Bure's Acting Footsteps

Never has the phrase "Like mother, like daughter!" felt more appropriate. Candace Cameron Bure is going to stage the ultimate family reunion in the next installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, her popular Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film franchise: E! News can exclusively reveal that her daughter Natasha Bure will play the teenage version of her character in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder. In the movie, which will premiere on Feb. 20, Natasha will portray a younger Aurora in a flashback to when she and her Bff Sally (Lexa Doig) stumble upon their first murder investigation after they enter an infamous haunted mansion on a dare. Twenty years later, Aurora returns to the scene of...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”] After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around. What’s different, however, is the structure. If there was any criticism of the first season, it was that the multiple timelines were perhaps a little confusing at times. The action jumped around so much that it often took a while for the viewer to anchor themselves, especially while also trying to familiarize themselves with the vast array of characters. That’s not an issue here. At least for now, the timelines have been abandoned, with.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Robert Buckley on Having ‘More Fun’ in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas House’ Sequel

After making history with its first openly LGBTQ+ lead character in The Christmas House, Hallmark is bringing back our favorite holiday-obsessed family for a spirited sequel. And it’s a total gift! The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls finds the Mitchells — dashing TV actor Mike (Robert Buckley of Chesapeake Shores), equally handsome gay baker brother Brandon (Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett), and parents Bill and Phylis — wrapped up in a twist that pits the brothers against each other in a snowy, showy battle of twinkling lights and animatronic reindeer. The original film was based on Buckley’s real-life childhood growing up in a California home that was absolutely drenched in seasonal decor by his parents every year. So much so that they became known as “The Christmas House.” In the new tale, Mike, having bought the Christmas House from his folks to keep the legacy alive, is back in.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”] The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite, and not every plotline hits the mark (the Fringilla and Francesca scenes being the worst offender). But the show moves at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the speed at which The Witcher zooms through its plot is something to behold. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and getting straight to the action. In the last episode, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) was given the task of finding Ciri (Freya Allan) and bringing her to the old crone. And in no time at all, Yennefer tracks Ciri down to the Temple of Melitele, a sanctuary for the sick and wounded, which also helps with childbirth and training new priestesses.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy's Link Calls Out Amelia in Winter Premiere — 2022 FIRST LOOK

The minute Grey’s Anatomy’s Link got a glimpse of Amelia sharing her first kiss with Kai in the winter finale (recapped in full here), we knew the fit was going to hit the shan. And in TVLine’s trio of exclusive photos from the midseason premiere of the long-running ABC drama (seen above and below), does it ever. The images are so vivid, you can almost hear the dialogue rising off of them. Link angrily reminding Scout’s mom that she said she loved him, she just didn’t want to marry him — or anyone. But was that BS, nothing but an excuse...
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

