Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Kimi,’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Reveals HBO Max Release Date

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Kimi ,” the latest twisty thriller from director Steven Soderbergh , will debut exclusively on HBO Max Feb. 10.

Soderbergh is no stranger to the streamer. His most recent film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser, hit HBO Max in July. Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a 2020 American comedy-drama set on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, also streamed exclusively on HBO Max.

“Kimi,” which hails from New Line Cinema and HBO Max, stars Zoë Kravitz, who will soon play Catwoman in the upcoming “The Batman.” The ensemble also includes Byron Bowers (“No Sudden Move”), Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”), Erika Christensen (“Traffic”), Derek DelGaudio (“Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself”), Robin Givens (“Riverdale”), Charles Halford (“Logan Lucky”), Devin Retray (“Side Effects”) and Jacob Vargas (“The 33”) with Rita Wilson (the “Mamma Mia!” films).

Soderbergh will next direct “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” with Channing Tatum returning as the stripper with a serious allergy to staying clothed. It, like “Kimi,” “No Sudden Move” and ” Let Them All Talk,” will debut on HBO Max. A pattern emerges. It is, however, a larger sign of the shift in popular tastes taking place as COVID has upended the theatrical landscape. Directors like Soderbergh who specialize in making films with human characters dealing with human problems are finding the world of streaming to be more receptive to their visions.

Soderbergh directed “Kimi” from a script by David Koepp, who previously wrote “Jurassic Park.” The director’s frequent collaborator Michael Polaire and Koepp produced.

