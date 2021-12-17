ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Camden Man Stabbed Dead In Broad Daylight: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9LQP_0dP8DmFt00
2400 block of Federal Street, Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 47-year-old man was stabbed dead in Camden on Thursday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

Michael Lane was found with a stab wound on the 2400 block of Federal Street around 3:10 p.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

He was taken to Cooper Hospital and died of his injuries at approximately 4:45 p.m. The deceased male has been identified as Michael Lane, 47, of Camden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Courtney with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-6770 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A man was shot and killed in Trenton over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a home on Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Ghost Gun Recovered After South Jersey Citizen's Tip

A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a South Jersey man carrying a loaded "ghost gun," authorities said. At 4:54 p.m. Thuesday, Sergeant Charles Stuart and Detective Darrin Lorady of the Special Investigations Section found Alexander Boynes walking in the 1500 block of Caspian Avenue, Atlantic City police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Argument Leads To Deadly Stabbing In Bucks County Home, DA Says

A 38-year-old man was charged with the murder of a man in a Bucks County home on Saturday night, authorities said. David Jenner, of Bristol Township, was arraigned Sunday on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Police Officer Busted On DUI Charge: Authorities

A patrolman has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to a release by police and public records. Daniel A. Benscics, 33, of Bethlehem, was arrested following a traffic stop on Dec. 12 at 2 a.m., according to Lititz Borough police. Benscics was initially stopped for unsafe driving, but...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Brutal Assault In Northampton County: Police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who brutally assaulted a victim in Northampton County. Darshawn K. Hallett, 37, was identified on surveillance footage striking another man in the back of the head with a stainless steel water bottle at Merakey on Sullivan Trail in Nazareth shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 15, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Broad Daylight#Ccpd
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Atlantic City

A 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in Atlantic City, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City police said. Police were notified via a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, officers found out that a shooting victim, 28, of Atlantic City, arrived...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Fiery Lehigh County Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash over the weekend in Lehigh County, authorities said.Upper Macungie police were called to Hickory Lane and Snowdrift Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.Two SUVs collided after entering the intersection at the same time, according to investigators.One of the vehicles …
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped, Rescued In Central Jersey Crash

A motorist was trapped in a Central Jersey crash, authorities said. The motorist was successfully rescued about 8 a.m. on the 2200 block of Main Street in Sayreville, initial reports said. No one was reported injured in the crash, according to Sayreville police. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Shooting Of 4 Year Old In Central Pennsylvania: Police

A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old on Sunday, according to a release by police. Phillip Woods, 49, of Harrisburg, was charged following a shooting in the 300 Block of South 13th Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood on Dec. 19 around 10:15 a.m., according to an updated release by the Harrisburg bureau of police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Vehicle, Mail Stolen In Weekend Crime Spree In Fairfield County Town

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a weekend crime spree that saw an SUV, mail, and packages stolen in a pair of neighboring towns. Officers from the New Canaan Police Department were dispatched to Rosebrook Road early on Friday, Dec. 17, where there was a report of a stolen 2020 Ford Explorer that was taken overnight after it was left unlocked with the keys inside.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
177K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy