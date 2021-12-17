5Point Film’s ‘Support the Stories’ virtual showing Friday

Steven Spielberg, arguably one of the greatest directors of all time, returned this weekend with a new adaptation of the classic musical "West Side Story." Described as a passion project, Spielberg spilled that passion all over the screen, and critics responded in kind. Unfortunately, audiences didn't turn out to see it, so much so that it is now likely one of the biggest bombs of the year. While it may have legs throughout the holiday season and through awards season, it got off to such a poor start that it's hard to imagine it will do what it needs to do to become even a modest success at the box office. It is a no good, very bad, ugly note for the industry at large, no matter how one wants to look at it.

