5Point Film’s ‘Support the Stories’ virtual showing Friday

Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5Point Film’s flagship October festival may have been postponed from October to April, but as fans wait they can get their fill of flicks on Friday. The nonprofit is hosting its “Support...

Yllanes to Head 5Point Film Fest

Luis Yllanes is the new director at Carbondale’s 5Point Adventure Film Festival. He’s spent the last 12 years at the Aspen Art Museum, most recently as chief operating officer. KDNK’s Morgan Neely talked with Yllanes to find out what he’s excited to bring to the film fest.
18th annual Dam Short Film Festival to be virtual

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival will be the second-ever virtual event. The festival launches on Feb. 10 and will be entirely virtual, "COVID-friendly and more accessible than ever." “We received so much positive feedback on the virtual experience last year and are excited to...
Spielberg’s beautifully made ‘West Side Story’ a loving update of stage musical, 1961 film adaptation | Movie review

On one hand, it feels unnecessary, this reimagining of “West Side Story” from veteran director Steven Spielberg. After all, we already have an excellently crafted, Academy Award-winning adaptation of the enduring 1957 musical-theater work in co-directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 “West Side Story.”. Sure,...
Nightmares and spiders on Friday’s film docket

Above: Zendaya and Tom Holland star in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which opens on Friday. (Photo/Columbia Pictures) Movie fans whom I know all say the same thing: Theaters are largely empty. It’s hard to say why. The pandemic may be one reason (probably the reason). But there may be others....
Holiday Film Fest: A Christmas Story

It's the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa...
The Film Stage Show Ep. 455 – West Side Story (with Neil Bahadur)

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr are joined by Neil Bahadur to discuss Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which is now in theaters. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and...
‘The First Wave’ Director on the “Terrifying” Experience of Making the COVID-19 Doc

Nat Geo’s The First Wave is an unflinching look at the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen through the eyes of the doctors and nurses at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, during the first four months of the crisis. Director Matthew Heineman is no stranger to dangerous filming locations — his Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Cartel Land examined the drug trade at the Mexico-U.S. border; his Emmy-nominated follow-up City of Ghosts documented ISIS activity in Syria. But nothing prepared him for the chaos of the COVID-19 front lines. After the film’s nomination for the Producers Guide of...
The Story of Century 21 Film’s Nebula-75

❉ A 1960s-Thunderbirds-style series born in a living room during the first lockdown. Century 21 Films lockdown phenomenon Nebula-75 is due to air early next year in Japan and via cinemas too. To celebrate, the Century 21 Films team have made a free preview episode available on Youtube that you can watch HERE:
30th Crayon Shin-chan Film's Teaser Unveils Title, Staff, Ninja Story

HaruChika, Appare-Ranman!'s Masakazu Hashimoto directs April 22 film. The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan anime films announced on Friday that the series' 30th film is titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden, and it will open in Japan on April 22. The site also revealed a teaser trailer, staff, and visual for the film.
Jordan Grabs Studio and Streamer Attention With Lush Locales and Raised Rebates

Jordan’s Royal Film Commission was set up in 2013 with Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, brother of the country’s King Abdullah II, heading its board. It has since been working to build the local film industry and stepping up efforts to attract international shoots such as Ridley Scott’s “The Martian,” and more recently “Aladdin,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Dune,” to name a few. Netflix also chose Jordan recently as the setting for its groundbreaking Arabic original series “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” which follows a group of high school girls plotting revenge on a trio of bullies at...
The old ‘West Side Story’ got half the story wrong. Spielberg’s new film tries to make it right

The “West Side Story” in theaters now isn’t the movie you’ve seen before — and that’s a good thing. The original 1961 film won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. But for decades this retelling of “Romeo and Juliet” through the lens of White and Puerto Rican gangs in New York has been panned by Puerto Ricans who felt insulted by the way characters from the island were portrayed.
West Side Story Box Office Is Not Music To The Film Industry's Ears

Steven Spielberg, arguably one of the greatest directors of all time, returned this weekend with a new adaptation of the classic musical "West Side Story." Described as a passion project, Spielberg spilled that passion all over the screen, and critics responded in kind. Unfortunately, audiences didn't turn out to see it, so much so that it is now likely one of the biggest bombs of the year. While it may have legs throughout the holiday season and through awards season, it got off to such a poor start that it's hard to imagine it will do what it needs to do to become even a modest success at the box office. It is a no good, very bad, ugly note for the industry at large, no matter how one wants to look at it.
Kingsman 3 starts filming in September and will wrap up Eggsy’s story

As the pandemic delayed franchise prequel The King’s Man prepares to land in cinemas this Christmas, series producer and director Matthew Vaughn has announced that filming will get underway on Kingsman 3 in September, with the sequel looking to wrap up Eggsy’s story. While promoting his prequel to...
