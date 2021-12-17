ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaiian Airlines resumes Sydney-Honolulu route, anticipates ‘substantial’ return of international flying in 2022

By Christina O'Connor
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, ahead of Wednesday’s Sydney-Honolulu...

www.bizjournals.com

Pacific Business News

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opens $4.3M Aviation Learning Center

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum recently opened its new learning center, officials with the museum announced Tuesday. It cost $4.3M to restore and develop the curriculum for the 4,000 square foot WWII-era facility, which will serve 6,000 Hawaii youth annually, museum officials said. The Aviation Learning Center will be used by students students from 3rd to 12th grade, with a curriculum that has been adapted to meet the State of Hawaii Department of Education requirements.
MUSEUMS
Pacific Business News

Waialua sustainable egg farm to enter Hawaii market

Egg supplier Villa Rose announced Friday that its Waialua Egg Farm, what it says is the first sustainable egg farm in the Islands, is set to market its first eggs in mid-December. The modern-layer farm on Oahu's north shore is cage-free, solar-powered, energy independent, and carbon neutral, according to officials...
HAWAII STATE
Pacific Business News

innovation under construction

When the University of Hawaii and its fundraising arm, the UH Foundation, embarked on a project to turn the historic Atherton House across University Avenue into a live-in student facility for entrepreneurship and innovation, there was clear upside — but also undeniable risk. ¶ By building the $90 million Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, or RISE, project as a public-private partnership, the university has entered unexplored territory; the state institution has historically relied on money from the Legislature to fund big projects – Projects that often take time.
HONOLULU, HI
