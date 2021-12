Three influential Palo Alto commissions are in for major changes after a series of resignations and an unusually convoluted appointment process. The City Council on Monday made a series of appointments to the Planning and Transportation Commission, the Architectural Review Board and the Parks and Recreation Commission. For the planning commission, which is generally viewed as the city's most critical advisory board, the council reappointed incumbent Commissioner Bryna Chang for a fresh term. It also appointed Keith Reckdahl, who currently serves on the parks commission, to fill a seat on the planning commission.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO