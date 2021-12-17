ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Thanks for the hoppy memories

ABQJournal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmen Duran was Instagram famous without even knowing what an Instagram was. Some called her a legend but everyone who knew her or knew of her loved that she seemed to be living her best life even at the ample age of 102. The brewery-hopping grandma’s physical life came...

www.abqjournal.com

heraldstandard.com

A Christmas memory

When my turn came, at age 8, to join the force, I was in the front of the line. You see, my brother had preceded me in the position, and it was something that was appealing to me. Because our mom was a Presbyterian, Dad took my brother and me to church on Sundays. Our dad’s mom was a very religious Italian grandmother who prayed all the time and then, after Mass, cooked the most amazing steak braciole in spaghetti sauce ever consumed on this earth. My granddad wasn’t a very religious guy, but that was OK because he went to church anyway. In his fun-loving Italian way, he always said that he was playing the odds ... just in case.
RELIGION
cortlandstandard.net

Ornamented by memories

Think of a Christmas ornament, perched on the branch of a spruce, or maybe a fir. A bit of beauty to highlight a season of light in the darkest time of the year. Maybe there’s a memory attached to it: that Christmas when your mother brought home an ornament for each of her children; that Christmas when you held your newborn up to the lights for the first time; that Christmas you couldn’t possibly forget, even if you wanted to.
RYAN
hope.edu

Reasons to be Thankful

It seems strange to miss Thanksgiving this year. I love the traditions of family and friends getting together to share a delicious meal and reflect on what makes them grateful. My family even takes a collective nap after the feast. That is a relaxing and necessary communal experience after the indulgences. Being in a foreign country means missing out on the festivities. But that does not mean there was a lack of reflection. So here is a list of what I am thankful for this year.
HOLLAND, MI
normsmilfordblog.com

Be thankful for home…

Most of us probably have an idealized view of home, much as presented in this picture above. Home is belonging and safety. Home is warm and comfortable. Home is a happy place. But lest we forget, not everyone has a home to retreat to and for far too many homeless people, home is just a memory or maybe a dream.
HOMELESS
obscuresound.com

Windser – “Memory”

A new track from Windser, “Memory” soars with an especially memorable chorus, following breezy verses that charm easily. The solo moniker of California-based singer/songwriter Jordan Topf, Windser successfully unveils a more anthemic rock-pop approach with “Memory,” following the more folk-centric sound of earlier tracks like “July” and “Real Life.” The track’s verses feature spirited, backing acoustics more reminiscent of the past aesthetics, though with a tightly wound rhythm section suggestive of imminent expansion. The “every word,” chorus shimmers with replay-inducing results, fully engrossing before the first-minute mark. The track never lets go with its breezy yet anthemic melodic contagiousness thereafter, the “all of the friends,” bridge cleverly bringing into a satiating conclusion.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
snjtoday.com

Melodic Memories

Angelic Health music intern volunteer Mike Skalski and Music Therapist Karen Melita, have regular music therapy sessions with Mike Bagnell for bereavement. Do you smile and sing along when you hear an old favorite song on the radio? Most of us find that music takes us back to more carefree days. But did you know that tapping your foot or singing to a much-loved tune not only brings you joy but can also have great health benefits? In fact, music therapy is used in healthcare to improve mood and reduce pain.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Planning An ‘Extra Special’ Christmas For Her Kids Following Brandon Blackstock Split

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer has big plans for the holiday season and her kids, for their first Christmas since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized. The holidays are always a great time to celebrate with family. Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start this holiday season, as it’s the first she’ll spend in her new Los Angeles home. A source close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 39-year-old singer has been going all out this holiday season for her kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, for their first Christmas after reaching a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atmorenews.com

Farewell and thanks

After 20 years, PeeWee Powell and family are ending the annual LA Bikers Toyz for Kidz drive in Atmore. The family hosted an appreciation dinner at David’s Catfish Wednesday, December 8, for folks who helped with Toyz through the years. PeeWee said if anyone wanted to continue the drive, his family would help them. PeeWee is shown at left. At right is his wife Annie and daughter Jody Jeter in the center.
ATMORE, AL
ABQJournal

Dreaming of a bright Christmas

The Christmas Eve lights stretched along Santa Fe’s Canyon Road is something Joseph Montoya remembers dating back to his childhood. He remembers stories his mother used to tell of strolling along the boulevard in her days of youth. “It’s continuing a tradition that’s been ongoing for several hundred years,”...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday. The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES

