Thanks for the hoppy memories

When my turn came, at age 8, to join the force, I was in the front of the line. You see, my brother had preceded me in the position, and it was something that was appealing to me. Because our mom was a Presbyterian, Dad took my brother and me to church on Sundays. Our dad’s mom was a very religious Italian grandmother who prayed all the time and then, after Mass, cooked the most amazing steak braciole in spaghetti sauce ever consumed on this earth. My granddad wasn’t a very religious guy, but that was OK because he went to church anyway. In his fun-loving Italian way, he always said that he was playing the odds ... just in case.

