How to watch ‘Miss America’ tonight (12-16-21)

Multi Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé is doing what he does best: Christmas music on TV. “Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” special airs on NBC on Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The special incorporates music, funny skits and celebrity guests to honor the 10th anniversary of Bublé's chart-topping album “Christmas.” The special will film in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

