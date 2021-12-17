ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BPA use in doubt as Europe proposes vastly more protective health limits

By Douglas Fischer
ehn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean regulators on Thursday took sharp aim at the common plastic additive BPA, slashing the recommended daily dose by 100,000 and all but ensuring the chemical cannot be used in any product coming into contact with food. The decision, if it stands, promises to revolutionize the food contact materials...

www.ehn.org

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Collins
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
Dr Frank Lipman

Make More Butyrate to Protect Gut and Brain Health Today!

Inside all of us is the gut microbiome, the trillions-strong community of bacteria whose job it is to keep you healthy. It handles some of the digestion of your food, metabolizes nutrients and makes vitamins. It also protects your gut lining from springing leaks by fortifying the gut’s cell wall, pretty important stuff considering the gut houses roughly 70% of your immune system. The gut microbiome also houses certain types of bacteria which, when properly fed, produce powerful, health-supportive compounds like short chain fatty acids (SCFAs). One of the most well-studied SCFAs is butyrate – and it’s one you won’t want to leave home without. If you want your body to run well from head to toe, here’s the 411 on this essential compound that everyone can use a little more of – and how to get yours:
HEALTH
kfgo.com

USDA Withdraws Proposed Horse Protection Rule

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Friday announced the withdrawal of a 2016 proposed rule that would have amended the Horse Protection Act regulations. APHIS is making the development of a new and improved proposal a top regulatory priority. The action allows the agency to evaluate and consider more recent findings and research and incorporate the information into a new proposed rule.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpa#Food Contact Materials#Tupperware#Efsa
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Takes a Hit From Omicron

Omicron diminishes the level of neutralizing anitbodies about 50-fold in people who received two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, per a preliminary lab study. A booster shot of the mRNA vaccine appears to restore protective antibody levels. Health officials say an Omicron-specific vaccine is not necessary at this time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular Science

9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
HEALTH
pymnts

Japan to Propose Limiting Stablecoin Issuance

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) will propose legislation in 2022 to make it so only banks and wire transfer companies can issue stablecoins, a Tuesday (Dec. 7) Nikkei Asia report says. The FSA says limiting the stablecoin issuance will help cut down on risks, as banks have to protect customer...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy