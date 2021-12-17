BPA use in doubt as Europe proposes vastly more protective health limits

Inside all of us is the gut microbiome, the trillions-strong community of bacteria whose job it is to keep you healthy. It handles some of the digestion of your food, metabolizes nutrients and makes vitamins. It also protects your gut lining from springing leaks by fortifying the gut’s cell wall, pretty important stuff considering the gut houses roughly 70% of your immune system. The gut microbiome also houses certain types of bacteria which, when properly fed, produce powerful, health-supportive compounds like short chain fatty acids (SCFAs). One of the most well-studied SCFAs is butyrate – and it’s one you won’t want to leave home without. If you want your body to run well from head to toe, here’s the 411 on this essential compound that everyone can use a little more of – and how to get yours:

