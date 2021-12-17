ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Two O’Clock Rock’ burglary suspect sought in more than 60 incidents across San Fernando Valley

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

A man dubbed the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar is being sought in connection with more than 60 incidents in the San Fernando Valley dating back to June 5, police said in a news release Thursday .

The man allegedly targets businesses during early morning hours, typically between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He allegedly canvasses a location before staging rocks in front of the business he is set on burglarizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7P76_0dP88g6700
A man dubbed the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Dec. 16, 2021.

He then allegedly breaks in by throwing a rock through the front glass door and removes cash from the register once inside. In many cases he takes the entire locked cash register, police said.

The man is tied to burglaries at businesses in the Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga Division and West Valley divisions, as well as the cities of Burbank and San Fernando, according to LAPD.

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 to 180 pounds. He has a receding hairline and sometimes wears glasses, police said. He generally wears a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black or gray gloves, jeans and black shoes.

Police on Thursday released several surveillance images of the man, as well as a vehicle he has been seen driving. It is described as a dark-colored, four-door early 2000s Nissan Maxima or Sentra.

LAPD officials released these images of a vehicle believed to be used by the burglary suspect.

Authorities also released a short surveillance video of a burglary that occurred on July 28, though they did not provide details for that specific crime. In that incident, a man is seen throwing a rock into the business to break the front-door glass and get in.

Aside from the method used in the burglaries, the man’s nickname appears to be a reference to the 1955 rock and roll song “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the individual involved can call Detective II J. Eastburn at 818-832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at 818-832-0941.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Historic South-Central Saturday, police said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd and Wall streets, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar. Officers arrived to assist […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gasoline spill prompts warning from San Marino Police Department

After “approximately several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash” on Sunday, the San Marino Police Department is advising residents of the city’s west side that they might notice a gasoline odor coming from the wash. “San Marino Fire and San Marino Police are aware of the situation and request that residents stay […]
SAN MARINO, CA
KTLA

Man shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey

A man was shot by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey on Saturday. The person, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was the subject of a pursuit by the Sheriff’s Department, according to Deputy Parra. Parra added that the person was wanted for a felony and was believed to be armed […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Police seek 3 involved in string of 7-Eleven robberies: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for two men and a woman who robbed multiple 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles last month. The robberies, which took place during the evenings of Nov. 27, 28 and 29, were conducted with one of the robbers serving as a lookout, while the other two approached the counter, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
San Fernando, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Haley
KTLA

1 dead in big-rig crash in Irwindale, authorities say

One person is dead after a big rig and another vehicle collided in Irwindale Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway, south of Arrow Highway, according to Officer Kravig of the CHP. The victim, whose name, […]
IRWINDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Lapd
KTLA

Armed person barricaded in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has deployed the Special Enforcement Bureau after an armed person barricaded themselves in a residential area of Lancaster Friday. The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, barricaded themselves in the 44100 block of 31st Street West shortly after 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release. […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Pasadena and Beverly Hills, police say

The Pasadena and Beverly Hills police departments are investigating after approximately 200 flyers containing antisemitic theories related to COVID-19 were distributed in each city Saturday night and Sunday morning, authorities said. The flyers, which begin by claiming that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” were discovered just before midnight in the southwest […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Glendale robbery might be another follow-home incident

A robbery in Glendale is potentially one of the latest incidents in a string of follow-home robberies in Southern California, according to the Glendale Police Department. A man, whose identity has not been released, was robbed at about 5:15 p.m. as he got out of a rideshare vehicle in front of his home in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KTLA

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at Once Upon a Time L.A. festival

A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken. A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on Sunday to the New York Times and Rolling Stone. The artist’s real name […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man at Debs Park

Authorities and family members are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the killing of a man at Debs Park in September. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, when the victim, 29-year-old Jason Cortez, was walking on a hiking trail at the Montecito Heights park. Cortez was shot in the back with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy