ABC 6 Prep Athlete of the Week: Lilly Meister

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maiben helped power the Braves to a 3-0 week. First, the All-Area player had 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 74-66 victory over Tipton. Next, he had 26 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 69-63 victory over Northwestern. He capped the week with 21 points and seven rebounds in a 76-63 victory over Logan. For the week, he shot 59% from the field and 91% from the free throw line. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

BASKETBALL ・ 20 HOURS AGO