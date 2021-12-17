ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 6 Prep Athlete of the Week: Lilly Meister

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 Sports) - Lilly Meister is a top star for John Marshall...

www.kaaltv.com

kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Hillcrest Academy’s Grant Bender. The junior dropped a career high 25 points in the Ravens’ win over Wapello on Friday. Congrats Grant!
FITNESS
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Alexa Doe

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Jefferson who had a breakout season. Her year long resume earning her this week’s title. It’s been a breakout year for Alexa Doe who won both the Frontier League and Section 3 Class C titles, with an undefeated run to those two titles. Among her invitational titles, the McQuade, Adirondack and South Jefferson. A 3-time State performer, she’s a 4-time Frontier League All-Star, CNY Team honors and 2nd Team All-State.
ADAMS, NY
Kokomo Tribune

Maiben is co-Athlete of the Week

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maiben helped power the Braves to a 3-0 week. First, the All-Area player had 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 74-66 victory over Tipton. Next, he had 26 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 69-63 victory over Northwestern. He capped the week with 21 points and seven rebounds in a 76-63 victory over Logan. For the week, he shot 59% from the field and 91% from the free throw line. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
BASKETBALL
VC Star | Ventura County Star

The Star's Athletes of the Week

Comment: The 5-foot-11 point guard put on a shooting clinic Saturday. Lucas hit a school-record 10 3-pointers and poured in a school-record 51 points to lead the Panthers to a 75-71 victory over Pasadena Poly. Lucas hit 10 of 17 3-point attempts, finished 14 of 28 overall from the field, went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, and also had seven rebounds and two assists. He broke Matt Solomon's school record of 43 points in a game and Quincy Bentley's record of nine 3-pointers in a game. Last Tuesday, he scored 22 points in an 80-29 victory over Royal.
SPORTS
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs

This week’s athlete of the week (12/20) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School. Combs is a junior on the Nixa boys’ basketball team. His play is a big reason why the Eagles have jumped out to a 4-0 start. Combs has scored at least 18 points in three of the first four games, which […]
NIXA, MO
Mansfield News Journal

VOTE: Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week

It is that time of the week again. Cast your vote for the Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week. • The Shelby medley relay team of Elli Mayer, Riley Lewis, Reyna Hoffman, and Emma Montgomery broke the school record in the event with a 1:54.95 finishing third in the event at the Northwest Classic swim championships.
MANSFIELD, OH
HometownLife.com

Cast your vote for the Hometown Life Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Hometown Life Athlete of the Week. Here are the candidates for the latest athlete of the week poll. Voting is open until noon Thursday. You can cast as many votes as you wish, but only one vote per every three hours actually counts in the poll.
DETROIT, MI

