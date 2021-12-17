ABC 6 Prep Athlete of the Week: Lilly Meister

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Jefferson who had a breakout season. Her year long resume earning her this week’s title. It’s been a breakout year for Alexa Doe who won both the Frontier League and Section 3 Class C titles, with an undefeated run to those two titles. Among her invitational titles, the McQuade, Adirondack and South Jefferson. A 3-time State performer, she’s a 4-time Frontier League All-Star, CNY Team honors and 2nd Team All-State.
