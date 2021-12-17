Jake Paul guarantees '100 percent' chance he'll eventually compete in MMA

Jake Paul says MMA is definitely in his future. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

YouTuber-turned-Disney Channel-actor-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul says mixed martial arts competition is "100 percent" in his future.

"I don't see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn't do MMA at this high of a level," Paul said Thursday, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "I'm gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib. That's that. They're down — 100 percent."

Javier Mendez, 51, is an MMA coach who has worked with several UFC champions, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez. According to Raimondi, Mendez has confirmed plans for Paul to begin training with his team.

Paul, 24, has started his boxing career 4-0, but he has yet to face anyone with a prior professional boxing bout. He began his career with a win against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, then scored knockout victories over former NBA star Nate Robinson and retired UFC fighter Ben Askren. On Saturday, he'll rematch former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who he beat via split decision in August.

During a press conference Thursday, Paul said it'd take only a couple of years to develop the skills to beat someone at Woodley's level.

“If I can learn how to box in two years and beat people like him then why can’t I learn how to do MMA in two years and beat people like him?" Paul said. "That’s my answer. It will happen at some point. 100 percent.”