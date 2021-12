The Hawkeye writers only learned about Yelena's new mission after Black Widow was released!. If you watched Black Widow, there is little doubt that you were excited about the post-credits scene where Yelena Belova is given a new target by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Naturally, it also had fans convinced that Yelena will turn up in Hawkeye to go after Clint Barton. However, it looks like a few important people didn't know about the scene. It has just been revealed that the Hawkeye writers had no idea about Yelena's teased connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.

