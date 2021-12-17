ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Plans to build corridor through La Crosse River marsh abandoned

By Duaa Israr
 3 days ago

A North/South corridor was going to be built through the La Crosse River Marsh, but 26 years later, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has abandoned the plan. Officials are calling it a  historic win for grassroots organizations.

“It maybe took too much time, but you know what? We had the leadership,” said Senator Brad Pfaff.

Rep. Jill Billings says the marsh is crucial to the environment. It filters polluted water and is home to endangered species.

“It’s great for physical health, mental health for people in our area, and it serves as our sponge in times of flooding,” said Billings.

Local activist groups Livable Neighborhoods and Friends of the Marsh have opposed this plan since it was first introduced in 1996.

“They stayed strong and they said no, for the betterment of our communities, we don’t think this is the way to go,” said Billings.

Rep. Billings says the corridor would have hurt vulnerable communities and made them unsafe.

“Bringing increased traffic in front of one of our schools that really had the highest number of kids on free and reduced lunch,” said Billings

Funds intended for the north/south corridor will now be directed towards improving traffic flow, pavement, and bike path concerns.

“That is a win win for all of us,” said Pfaff.

Senator Brad Pfaff says focusing on the existing highways will also benefit La Crosse’s economy.

“So we can move the cargo that’s coming from our businesses,” said Pfaff.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says after so many years, he was pleasantly surprised the marsh will remain untouched.

“When we got the call, we thought you were joking,” said Reynolds. “We were like what, no, come on. That didn’t actually happen.”

