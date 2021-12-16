Alabama lands commitment from 5-star K/P Upton Bellenfant

Brent Milam / For The DNJ

Alabama is not done adding stellar players. Today, on Twitter, Upton Bellenfant announced he will be joining the Crimson Tide.

Bellenfant is a five-star kicker/punter, according to Kohl’s Kicking, from Tennessee. Kohl’s ranks Bellenfant as the No. 11 kicker in the nation, and the No. 26 punter overall.

He had received offers an interest from other programs including Air Force, Indiana, South Carolina and others.

This is a big pickup for the Crimson Tide, as Will Reichard will be heading into his senior season in 2022, so finding a successor to one of Alabama’s greatest kickers is key to continued success.

