Parkland victim family responds to continued school threats

Videos from across the country started circulating on social media that suggested there may be a school shooting and bombing allegedly planned for Friday. Some parents plan to keep their children home from school Friday because of that.

Thursday afternoon, the Lee County School District issued a statement that said neither the district nor its law enforcement partners have any credible evidence of a threat against their schools.

Lee County district officials advised its schools to be “extra vigilant.” The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it will have extra deputies at each school Friday.

These threats come just a day after the Broward County school board approved $26 million to settle a pair of lawsuits.

The lawsuits were filed by families of and surviving victims of the 2018 shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But, school threats happened even before the Parkland high school shooting.

As they continue, one father who lost his son in the 2018 massacre says something needs to change.

Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 killed in the Parkland shooting. “I cannot hug Joaquin anymore,” said Manuel Oliver, Joaquin’s father.

Four years later, Manuel made it part of his mission to end gun violence.

“We haven’t done enough shame on us, and I include myself, like the fact that we are so wrong trying to find solutions that we end up blaming the kids because they have not been able to survive a shooting, and then we send them back to school as if everything is normal.”

When Joaquin was born, Manuel says his role in life immediately changed forever, a role he hasn’t lost.

“I am still doing that now. I do it along with Joaquin for other kids,” said Manuel. “This is the only nation where that becomes a trend like some kids trying to steal attention and make these threats to other kids at their schools, and as long as we don’t put the gun as part of the debate, we will never find the right solution.”

For 15 days now, he’s been trying to do just that outside of the White House.

“Waiting for a meeting with President Biden, my hopes are all that the meeting will happen sooner than later.”

Families like the Oliver’s that lost their loved ones, raying change is coming, even if it comes slowly. “This won’t be solved in the next two years or three. This is going to take 10 to 15 years.”