University Of Maryland Cancels Winter Commencement, Modifies Operations Amid Sharp COVID-19 Increase

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has canceled winter commencement and some social events and reduced dining operations amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. “I am acutely aware of the impact COVID-19 continues to have...

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb To 67,000 Amid Winter Surge

COVID-19 continues to alter the lives of millions of families across the country. A recent report from ABC News indicated that coronavirus related hospitalizations have climbed over 67,000 as the nation endures a winter surge of the virus. The recent surge in hospitalizations has left medical units scrambling for hospital beds yet again as the holidays near.
School-reported COVID cases increasing in Maryland counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in some Maryland school systems. In Carroll County, the school system is reporting 337 positive COVID cases as of December 8, 2021, according to the county's database. That is the highest number so far this school year. Carroll County...
University of Maryland deals with expected post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — The University of Maryland is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases but this is something they say they expected after the Thanksgiving break. The increase is being attributed to travel to different locations during the holiday, as well as more indoor gatherings with...
Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
University of Idaho to Hold Winter Commencement on December 11

MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2021 Winter Commencement this Saturday, December 11 at the ASU-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow. The commencement will begin at 12:30pm. Graduating students are eligible to receive a combined 614 degrees at the University of Idaho 2021 Winter Commencement. Candidates applied for...
2022 Newport Winter Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

For the second year in a row, the Newport Winter Festival has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The annual event, which would have been celebrating its 33rd Anniversary in 2022, was scheduled to take place in February. Newport Winter Festival made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, December...
COVID-19 tests hard to find amid high demand in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. — COVID-19 test kits can be as hard to find as this year's most popular toy -- only in this case, it can be a matter of life and death. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. COVID-19 rapid tests...
Cornell University goes online, cancels activities after COVID-19 outbreak

Tompkins County currently has more than 1,100 active COVID-19 cases. The vast majority of them, nearly 900, can be attributed to Cornell University students. But the county only has nine hospitalizations. Original story: VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — Cornell University is cancelling all student activities and moving final exams online, after...
Indiana State University holds its 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University awarded 496 undergraduate students their diplomas at its 2021 Winter Commencement Ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. New graduate Caleb Hamilton said that the years of hard work put in to earn his degree made this moment even more special.
Gannon University Celebrates Winter Commencement

It was a exciting day in the City of Erie as 167 graduates crossed the stage at the Hammermill Center at Gannon University on Sunday to receive their degrees. Out of the 167 graduates, 16 will graduated with doctoral degrees, 96 with master's degrees, and 58 with bachelor's degrees. This...
Murray State University gives updates on operations, commencement following storms

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will return to normal operations beginning on Dec. 13. This also includes regional campus sites at Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Paducah, Henderson and Ft. Campbell. Murray State is experiencing technology issues, which will cause a delay with faculty’s ability to report grades and students’ ability...
Maryland governor increases hospital preparations amid COVID surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland have been on a sharp incline for over two weeks. And as residents still lack access to the critical confirmed daily case data on the state’s website, Governor Larry Hogan is working to give the hospital system a boost. Not to be confused with Hogan’s […]
