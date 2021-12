Evanescence has postponed the final 5 shows of their Co-headlining tour with Halestorm due to positive covid test results in the band and its touring crew. While the specific members of Evanescence who have contracted covid have not been announced, none of the members of Halestorm or their crew have tested positive for the virus. In a press release, the lead singer of Evanescence, Amy Lee said “We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is. All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO