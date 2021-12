SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 27-year-old, Hunter Daniel Secrest, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, said the Department of Justice. According to court records, Secrest and his associates ran the Empire marketplace’s dark web merchant account “TheCommission.” Between April 2020 and by June 2020, their group had done over 800 documented sales worth over $200,000 in narcotics, according to law enforcement authorities. During their time operating, Secrest and his accomplices had in their possession with the intent to distribute at least the following: 752 grams of heroin, 11 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 600...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO