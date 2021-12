The New York Mets announced on Saturday they had hired Buck Showalter as their manager. Showalter had previously been reported as one of three finalists for the position alongside a pair of bench coaches, in Houston's Joe Espada and Tampa Bay's Matt Quatraro. He's the fourth individual to be named Mets skipper since the 2018 season began, joining Mickey Callaway, Carlos Beltrán, and Luis Rojas. (Beltrán was fired shortly after he was hired as part of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal fallout.)

