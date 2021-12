Last Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings hung on to a lead to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Zimmer was quoted saying, “never say ‘over’ with this team.” Never say over is becoming a bit of a mantra for fans who are hoping their 6-7 Vikings will find a way to squeak into the postseason. The win over the Steelers did more than just keep playoff hopes alive, it also highlighted some positive attributes of this team. These positives can be used not just to propel the team into the playoffs but as building blocks for the next season.

