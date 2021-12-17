ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Injury Update On Zoey Stark

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is no longer using crutches to get around, and is now walking on her own. As noted, WWE did an injury angle on the November 2 NXT episode where Stark was seen down in the locker room after an attack by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reveals Separation From Husband

Tay Conti revealed that she is no longer married and hasn’t been for a long time. On the AEW star’s Instagram Stories, Conti was asked by a fan why she doesn’t post photos of her husband anymore and if she’s still married. “Nope, we have been separated for a long...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has fired Paul Heyman. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX closing segment saw The Bloodline come to the ring after Reigns took last week off. The segment came right after SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos lost a non-title match to The New Day. Reigns mentions how he doesn’t like it when his cousins lose, but they can get through anything because they’re blood. He then turned to Heyman, pointed to how they are not blood, and how Heyman knows Reigns can’t have anyone disrespecting him, because that means they’re disrespecting his entire family.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hannibal Comments On Violent Stabbing Of Referee Lando DelToro

After a week of criticism, calls for him to be charged and one video statement later made private on YouTube, Canadian pro wrestler Hannibal posted another YouTube video (this time public) to address the incident at World Class Pro Wrestling’s Irvin, Texas show last week where he stabbed referee Lando Deltoro several times in the head with a metal spike.
WWE
Person
Io Shirai
wrestlinginc.com

Changes Were Reportedly Made To WWE SmackDown Friday Afternoon

There were apparently some last-minute changes made to the scripts for both the live and taped editions of SmackDown this week, according to Fightful Select. Their report indicates that the main event segment on last night’s episode where Roman Reigns ended up firing Paul Heyman and brawling with Brock Lesnar wasn’t what was originally planned as the finale. Instead, the tag team match of The Usos vs. The New Day was supposed to main event the night, which ended up booked just before the main event segment. The show went off the air with “The Head of the Table” laid out from an F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Bray Wyatt’s Wrestling Status

Maybe later. The WWE releases have changed the way the wrestling industry works as the market has suddenly been flooded with free agent talent. You don’t see something like that very often and it has been quite the shakeup. It can be fascinating to see where some of the wrestlers wind up, but it seems that we won’t be seeing one of the bigger names showing up anywhere anytime soon.
WWE
PWMania

R-Truth Talks About His In-Ring Promo Segment With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:. “I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Comments On How Tony Khan Is Different From Vince McMahon

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Matt Hardy talked about his run with AEW so far and compared AEW President Tony Khan to Vince McMahon:. “I feel like the locker room does in general,” Hardy said. “You almost look back at the beginning, like Chris Jericho was with them from day one. And Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. So he’s definitely a huge part of the formation of the greatness that has become All Elite Wrestling. He’s kind of almost been the nucleus from the jump. And he does a great job. Chris, ever since I’ve met him from the very first day, he’s always been the same guy. He’s always very good for morale, and he’s a great locker room leader there. I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just ‘come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let’s make this product as good as possible,’” Hardy said. “They don’t really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince [McMahon]. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. And Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of the wrestling fan in 2021. So he can kind of make that come alive through his wrestlers and the way he puts together and books shows. It’s just such a comfortable family environment where everyone feels like if you need to speak out, if you need to address something, you can. Everyone is comfortable in AEW, and it really does feel like a really big family.”
NFL
PWMania

Details On How Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip Gimmick Was Developed

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Bianca Belair talked about the development of her hair whipping gimmick:. “Initially I was just wearing the hair just to really stand out. I was trying to figure out who Bianca Belair was and what I wanted to look like and represent. I was debating between this long braid or just wearing my hair long and flowy because I saw other girls wearing their hair like that. I thought they looked so pretty and I wanted to do the same.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Compares MJF To Current WWE Personality

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about MJF’s current run in AEW:. “I think Tony Khan is booking MJF perfectly because he’s not overexposing him and he’s keeping him fresh. Of course, Max is really great at keeping himself fresh. He’s very smart. MJF is a younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman. I was around Paul Heyman when he was in his ‘20s a lot. I helped Paul a great deal back when nobody wanted to work with him because he was so obstinate in their view. Well I saw talent, and was he a pain in the a**? Absolutely, but he was our pain in the a**, and he was my pain in the a** partner who made both of us better. We did some good work in WCW before we ever got to WWE. I enjoyed it. I can tell you that. Max is a young Paul Heyman only with muscles and athletic ability, so that tells you where he ranks in my lexicon of some of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around in pro wrestling and the thing about it is he’s in his mid ‘20s. Hopefully, he won’t ever self-destruct or, ‘I got this.I don’t need to get any better.’ That’s bullsh*t. He and I have had some really good talks since our tenure there in AEW. I always talk to him at every TV and we chat about different things. He asks questions that are intelligent questions, so you know he’s thinking about things that are spot on because of the questions he asks or the subjects that he wants to discuss.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: Steve Austin Wanted For WrestleMania 38 Appearance

WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a WrestleMania 38 appearance. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since the 3/16/2020 RAW episode for 3:16 Day. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces New Match For The Day 1 PPV

A new singles match for the blue brand has been announced for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The match will see Drew McIntyre take on Madcap Moss, who will have Happy Baron Corbin in his corner. Last night’s SmackDown on FOX saw McIntyre crash an episode of Happy Talk,...
WWE
411mania.com

Natalya On Being in Guiness Book Of World Records, Who She Currently Wants to Face

Natalya recently weighed in on being in the Guiness Book of World Records, her current list of wanted opponents in WWE and more. During her appearance on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, the WWE star was asked about being listed as the most PPV appearances by a female competitor, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
PWMania

Possible Sign That Sami Zayn Will Be Staying With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been “locker room talk” that Sami Zayn has signed a new contract with WWE. In a Monday update, there is a possible sign Zayn will be staying with WWE. RSN reported the following:. “Sami Zayn’s current contract status is a big talking...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage producers assigned to matches and promo segments that were listed internally for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:. * Michael Hayes and Pat Buck were listed for the Roman Reigns promo segment, along with The New Day vs. The Usos.
WWE

