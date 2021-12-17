Arraignment delayed for Peoria man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Arraignment for a Peoria man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting her home on fire has been delayed.
Tahir Goodman Sr., 28, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.Bond set for man accused of murdering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs
Prosecutors allege on Dec. 1, Goodman killed 24-year-old J’naysia Marie Hobbs by strangulation.
Goodman is also accused of setting her home on fire.‘She was my best friend, my everything;’ Loved-ones hold vigil remembering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs
Thursday, the arraignment was delayed due to questions surrounding Goodman’s ability to pay for his own lawyer.
