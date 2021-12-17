ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Arraignment delayed for Peoria man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death

By Demetrios Sanders
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Arraignment for a Peoria man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting her home on fire has been delayed.

Tahir Goodman Sr., 28, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Bond set for man accused of murdering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs

Prosecutors allege on Dec. 1, Goodman killed 24-year-old J’naysia Marie Hobbs by strangulation.

Goodman is also accused of setting her home on fire.

‘She was my best friend, my everything;’ Loved-ones hold vigil remembering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs

Thursday, the arraignment was delayed due to questions surrounding Goodman’s ability to pay for his own lawyer.

Goodman is expected back in court Monday morning.

