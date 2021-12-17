Arraignment delayed for Peoria man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Arraignment for a Peoria man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting her home on fire has been delayed.

Tahir Goodman Sr., 28, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Prosecutors allege on Dec. 1, Goodman killed 24-year-old J’naysia Marie Hobbs by strangulation.

Goodman is also accused of setting her home on fire.

Thursday, the arraignment was delayed due to questions surrounding Goodman’s ability to pay for his own lawyer.

Goodman is expected back in court Monday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.