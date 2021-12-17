Ice shoves form along shores of Lake Winnebago

Related
Man goes into Lake Michigan for 500+ days
For more than 500 days Paul Koepnick has started each morning with a chilly dip in Lake Michigan, and he's encouraging others to try it.
De Pere group turns plastic bags into sleeping mats to benefit homeless, environment
DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — A plastic bag can change someone's life. And Jayne Black is working to show the community they're good for much more than carrying groceries. "Every stitch you make, you're remembering that somebody out there is experiencing homelessness," she said.
Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to be closed in January
The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing a four-week closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for work on the span locks.
Local families meet Black Santa at 'A Soulful Holiday Village' in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Northeast Wisconsin organization African Heritage, Inc. hosted its first annual 'A Soulful Holiday Village.' And for some local families, it was a night to remember.
Meet the mother-daughter duo behind Green Bay's edible cookie dough shop
One local dessert shop is opting for Christmas cookie dough instead of Christmas cookies this holiday season.
Seymour man makes display of 100,000 lights outside his home
SEYMOUR, Wis. (NBC 26) — Todd Ellefson says the Salvation Army was lacking donations during its annual Christmas fundraiser. "I came up with this idea doing a light show," he said. "And I did it years before, but really not for anybody. I just did it because I love Christmas."
Storm winds brought branches down on cars and houses
Green Bay residents were optimistic today as they cleared their yards and roofs.
Voyageurs Bakehouse opens new location in downtown Appleton
After opening in Green Bay in March of 2020, Voyageurs Bakehouse is bringing its locally-sourced, freshly-made bread to the Fox Cities.
Northeast Wisconsin officials respond to 'non-specific' TikTok threats against schools
School districts and police departments both locally and nationally are responding to multiple TikTok videos that make non-specific threats against schools for December 17th.
Public works officials say warmer winter temperatures can bring potholes
With the expected swing in temperatures, officials say drivers can soon expect a more bumpy commute.
Advice on driving with up to 60 MPH wind gusts tonight
The biggest piece of advice is to slow down by at least ten or 15 MPH, or just pull over and wait it out.
New Manitowoc café will bring healthy food options to neighborhood considered to be a 'food desert'
Local non-profit Grow It Forward is opening a new cafe in Manitowoc to bring locally sourced, healthy food options into a neighborhood with little access to grocery stores.
How to prepare your home, business for high winds
Emergency management officials offer tips to prepare your home ahead of potentially damaging winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
First Wisconsinite received COVID-19 vaccine one year ago; data shows pandemic is far from over
Tuesday marks one year since the first person in Wisconsin received a COVID-19 vaccine, but a rising number of new coronavirus cases and few ICU beds in Northeast Wisconsin indicate the pandemic is far from over.
Weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac County working again ahead of severe weather
The transmitter that activates the NOAA Weather Radios in Fond du Lac County is working again after going down, Fond du Lac County's Emergency Management said Wednesday.
Digging Out: Father and son bond while shoveling snow
On Saturday following the overnight snow, many families took the day to clean up and shovel their properties.
Wisconsin state parks battered as Lake Michigan shrinks beaches, smashes boardwalks
The state Department of Natural Resources is weighing a fundamental question: Preserve land or let nature take its course?
How staffing shortages shut down this successful Sheboygan restaurant
“The funny thing was 'The Duke' was doing quite well,” said owner Stefano Viglietti.
'Drive slow in the snow': Driving tips ahead of potential winter storm
Ahead of a potential winter storm Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol offers driving tips so people make it home safely. Wisconsinites aren't strangers to driving in severe weather, from icy roads to snow flurries.
Hy-Vee submits plans for former Shopko at Bay Park Square Mall
Grocery store chain Hy-Vee has plans for the former Shopko building.
