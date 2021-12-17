ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The...

www.lmtonline.com

