FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

Louisville’s own Love Jones is back with a brand new song and a chance to catch them live before 2021 is over in an event/fundraiser called Thrill In The Ville happening December 28 at Headliners! The full title of the show is called “Motherlodge Presents A Thrill In The Ville – Love Jones Vs. Everybody: A Heavyweight Battle of the Bands” that will feature of course, Love Jones, and lots of local musicians such as Ray Rizzo, Jimmy Brown, and the many artists they’ve assembled. Proceeds will go to the musicians and to St. Jude Transitional Housing Program here in Louisville. We are extra happy to present their new song for your listening pleasure called “December 15” which is available on major streaming platforms. Listen for a conversation about the song and show with Ben Daughtry of Love Jones today at 4:30 pm!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO