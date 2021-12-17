Simplot Square remodel proposed for Historic Downtown

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Since 1989, Simplot Square in Pocatello has been a part of the identity of Historic Downtown, but after Thursday’s City Council meeting, Simplot Square could be getting quite the makeover.

Historic Downtown has proposed a $1.5 million plan that would convert Simplot Square and its adjacent property into a complete town square, something the city doesn't currently have.

"The pavilion has served a great purpose for many years, but we're ready to expand and grow our downtown," said Historic Downtown Executive Director Stephanie Palagi. "We want a place not just for events, but a community gathering place, a playground for our neighborhood, and other amenities that we don't have downtown."

Palagi says they believe the project will help drive business, economic development, and community relationships in the downtown area.

She says the proposed renovations are ready to go if approved, starting with the Bangs Building.

"We will renovate the building, and it will become an outdoor performance stage with a green room, public restrooms and storage facility," Palagi said. "It will be a place that we can do musical performances, stage performances, life theater, etc."

The water fountain at Simplot Square is also expected to be remodeled, allowing it to be a social gathering for the children.

"We don't have a water feature that is kid friendly in our community," Palagi said. "So, that's something that we've really identified as a need."

Palagi says this proposed new space will be help eliminate overcrowding at downtown events.

"During the pandemic it was really important to spread people out, and we didn't have the space to do that effectively."

Palagi says they have already secured a private donor that will pay for the majority of the project.

But no need to panic, the construction will not impact any of the city's upcoming events for Historic Downtown.

"Nobody needs to worry about things not happening, because we're having a construction project underway," Palagi said. "We will continue to host events just like we always have throughout the summer until we're ready to start using the new facility."

If approved, crews are expected to break ground later this spring.

