Despite what commonly used phrases such as “it’s not rocket science” and “it’s not brain surgery” may have us believe, a new study suggests that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are no smarter than the general population.The research, published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, compared the intelligence of 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons with 18,257 members of the general population in the UK, US and Canada, who were all recruited through the internet.The participants completed an online test to measure six distinct domains of cognition, spanning planning and reasoning, working memory, attention, and emotion processing abilities.After taking into...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO