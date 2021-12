NORFOLK, Va. — A special election is set for next month to fill the seat of a Democratic member of the Virginia House from Norfolk who is resigning his seat. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn issued a writ of election Friday initiating a special election that will be held Jan. 11 to fill the seat vacated by Del. Jay Jones in the 89th House District.

