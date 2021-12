It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to move onto another NFC East opponent in the New York Giants, but unlike the last time these two teams played, the Giants are without Jason Garrett who was let go two weeks ago. We can assume that the Giants new interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens will continue to use a lot of Garrett’s scheme with some new wrinkles sprinkled in here and there. The Cowboys are going to have to be alert as they aren’t going to be able to predict play-calls the way they may have been able to with Garrett making the calls.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO