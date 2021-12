WhatsApp is launching a pilot program that will allow to send crypto-currency through their chat app.Adem AY/Unsplash. WhatsApp has become a popular chat system used by people all over the world and now they are launching a new pilot program that is letting some users in the U.S. send and receive money through the chat app using crypto-currency. The pilot program was available in the U.S. and Guatemala, but users won't be able to access the payment functionality. These plans changed when Libra became Diem, while the Libra Association lost several key members and rebooted as the Diem Association. Novi launched without the Diem crypto-currency. Meta conducts is business with the crypto-currency exchange Coinbase.

10 DAYS AGO