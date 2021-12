Sega is ramping up the production for something entirely brand new next year. After a few rocky missteps with their last 3D Sonic title, the latest foray seems to be making the right steps. Sega has been doing well recently to re-release its past successful titles like Sonic Colors. Yet there’s still much to be learned from the 3D Sonic games of the past. As Sonic Mania had brought SEGA back to its 2D roots, Sonic is ready to jump into something entirely new. Very little of the title was shown last time fans saw this announced earlier this year. Possibly due to it being very early in development, this new look answers many contested questions about the project. After premiering the first trailer of the second Sonic movie, Sega finally unveiled a trailer for Sonic Frontiers, a new open-world 3D Sonic game.

