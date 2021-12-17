ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers consider changing bill that limits COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcaNQ_0dP7vp9t00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers held their second hours-long public input meeting Thursday on a bill that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates .

The legislation, House Bill 1001 , would require private businesses that mandate the vaccine to also offer a testing option. Employers would have to cover the cost of testing.

House Majority Leader Matt Lehman (R-Berne), the author of the bill, said Thursday he heard the criticism raised at the last public input meeting in November about the cost of testing to business owners and the absence of penalties for businesses that don’t comply.

Lehman added he wanted to hear from more Hoosiers on ways to improve the bill.

Dozens addressed the House committee on employment, labor and pensions Thursday.

“I don’t want to not work,” said Leia Hovious, an Indianapolis resident. “I don’t want to not be able to feed my children.”

Lehman said it’s those workers Republican lawmakers are trying to protect.

Medical experts still have concerns , with some returning to the Statehouse to testify a second time.

“Vaccine is the single most effective prevention for not getting COVID-19,” said Dr. Stephen Tharp, the Clinton County health officer who also previously served as president of the Indiana State Medical Association. “Is it perfect? No, but it’s better than the vaccines that we’ve had in the past.”

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

Democrats point out concerns have also been raised by the business community, arguing employers should be allowed to make their own decisions on vaccine mandates.

“I’d like to see employers off the hook for the testing, paying for the testing,” said State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville). “Some of these companies have estimates that it will cost $6 million.”

State Rep. Lehman said he’s looking at ways to address that concern.

“We just need to narrow that down to more the cost of the test vs. ‘Do I have to spend the day in Chicago and have mileage paid for,’ etc.,” Lehman said.

When asked about the testing expenses businesses could still face, Lehman said, “I think there are still some places around the state where you can get tests done for free. So I would encourage them find places that will work with you.”

1 year since first COVID-19 vaccine, Indiana cases and hospitalizations in 4th surge

Another change Lehman said he is considering is allowing people denied for medical or religious exemptions to receive unemployment benefits.

“Some [businesses] are saying right now if you choose not to be vaccinated, you’re leaving employment voluntarily, we’re not firing you,” Lehman said. “Yet I think it’s pretty clear if you don’t get the vaccine, we’re going to break our ties with you, that’s not voluntary.”

Dr. Tharp said he’s also concerned about the state ending the public health emergency now amid this latest COVID-19 surge .

Lehman said he believes it’s still time to end the emergency, arguing the declaration involves federal funding coming to the state.

During a recent one-on-one interview, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he supports private businesses that choose to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 9

Guest10
2d ago

No one should mandate anything according to the US constitution

Reply
10
Lori Piontek
5h ago

Businesses have no right to require a 1 size fits all medical vaccine. It has nothing toi doi with keeping anyone safe.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana sees its first COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that they have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indiana. The specimen variant was collected by IDOH on December 9 and then detected it contained the Omicron variant this weekend. The individual is unvaccinated. Before today, Indiana was one of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or more workers, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9. The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards. A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
FOX59

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

DETROIT (AP) — While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead: They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming. “I’m extremely worried. I’ve never felt like we were […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health#House#Hoosiers#Republican#Statehouse#Cdc#J J#Democrats
FOX59

5,181 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,181 new positive coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.8% with a rate of 25.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated. The services, urgently trying to keep the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy