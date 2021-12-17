ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Central Bank to Cut Pandemic Bond Buying, More Dovish than Bank of England

 3 days ago

In the first quarter of 2022, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) expects to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at a lower pace than in the previous quarter. It will discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March...

NBC New York

China's Central Bank Cuts a Benchmark Rate for the First Time Since the Pandemic

BEIJING — China's central bank cut a benchmark lending rate on Monday for the first time since April 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The People's Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate to 3.8%, down from 3.85%. The five-year loan prime rate remained unchanged from the prior month at 4.65%.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Ecb#Pepp#The Ecb Governing Council#Greek
investing.com

European Stocks Futures Lower; Central Banks Offer Hawkish Tone

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Friday, with sentiment hit by central banks tightening monetary policy as cases of Omicron-variant Covid-19 soar. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.7% and the...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bank of England announces rate hike from pandemic-era lows

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, increasing its main interest rate to 0.25% from its historic low of 0.1% as inflation pressures mount. U.K. inflation hit a 10-year high in November as the Consumer...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Better Late Than Never for the Bank of England

The stimulus era is formally over. The Bank of England’s surprise 15 basis point interest-rate increase on Thursday finally moved the agenda from pandemic recovery onto fighting inflation. The pound rose nearly 1% versus the dollar and the entire gilt yield curve rose about eight basis points. The conditions...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, despite concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant in the U.K. The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases on Thursday but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary...
STOCKS
kitco.com

European Central Bank easing QE measures but remains flexible

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

European Central Bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low

London [UK], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%. The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016. "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bonds shaken by central bank moves

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday after the Bank of England delivered a surprise rate rise and the European Central Bank cut stimulus, but the bonds selloff was limited as the ECB pledged to continue monetary support in 2022. Bond yields, which move...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

European Central Bank Preview: More recalibration or actual tightening?

The European Central Bank is meant to finish the PEPP on March 2022. Fresh inflation and growth projections will likely be the main market catalysts. EUR/USD in a bearish trend and heading towards 1.1000. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy and present fresh economic projections...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 476.88 points,...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks advance amid focus on central bank policy meetings

Germany +0.70%. November wholesale price index (WPI) +1.3% M/M vs +1.6% prior. WPI rose +16.6% Y/Y vs. prior year's reading of +15.2%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose by 0.4%, led by gain in miners as the price of iron ore jumped on expectations that China will move to increase stimulus next year.
MARKETS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Caution Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Investing.com - European stock markets traded cautiously higher Monday, at the start of a week that includes a host of central bank meetings, including the all-important Federal Reserve. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2% and the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Singapore Central Bank Urges Prudence in Bank Finances Amid Pandemic Recovery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to "shocks", in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economic outlook had improved recently, there remained a risk of a further deterioration...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

European Central Bank plans to redesign euro banknotes

A final decision on the new look is expected in 2024. The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the...
ECONOMY

