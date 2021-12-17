ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hilary Duff Back In Hulu Comedy ‘How I Met Your Father’ Check-Out, First Peek

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hilary Duff stars in the spin-off How I Met Your Father. The series is a spin-off of the popular How I Met You Mother starring Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segal, and Neil Patrick Harris. Keep reading for what we know about the HIMYM sequel and the first peek...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Cobie Smulders
Syracuse.com

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman; ‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer; more: Buzz

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman. Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McAllister in “Home Alone,” has been cited for assault and battery after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument. E! News reports the 44-year-old actor was issued a citation when police responded to the incident on Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City, Okla. The woman told police he “beat the crap out of her,” throwing her onto the bed, strangling her with one hand and using the other hand to cover her mouth. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face, but did not want to press charges; cops made him leave and go to another hotel. A $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued; no arrests were made. A rep for Ratray, who also appears in the new Disney+ movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” did not respond to requests for comment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CinemaBlend

Courteney Cox Was So Convinced Friends Was Going To Be A Hit, She Planned To Make A Huge Purchase Before It Even Premiered

NBC’s iconic sitcom Friends is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. Seventeen years after going off the air, fans are still passionate about the six New Yorkers trying to navigate their 20s and 30s. But back in 1994 when it premiered, no one could have predicted the show's phenomenal success. But Courteney Cox — whose catch phrase as Monica Gellar was, appropriately, “I know!” — actually did seem to have a good bit of confidence about the role, according to And Just Like That… star Kristin Davis.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Hilary Duff Tells Us How She Meet Your Father in New Trailer

Kids, this is the story of how I watched the How I Met Your Father series trailer. How I Met Your Father, starring Lizzie McGuire’s (OK and also Younger’s) Hilary Duff and Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, has dropped their trailer for the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Check Out#Hulu#First Peek#Himym#Paramount#Instagram#Entertainment Weekly
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Succession’ Creator on Season 3 Finale; Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Dickinson’; Best of 2021

Welcome to Episode 147 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized year in review, featuring two timely interviews and a look at the breakout performances and Dan’s best shows of the year list. 1. Headlines of the Year. Jeopardy. Writers versus their agents. IATSE versus the AMPTP. Chris Harrison. Dave...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ Teases the Spinoff with an Official Trailer

Hulu’s set to launch the new comedy series How I Met Your Father on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The series, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, just debuted an official trailer that sets up the story and introduces key characters including Hilary Duff’s Sophie who guides the show as the mom recalling how she met her son’s dad.
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

In Brief: ‘How I Met Your Father’ drops trailer; Spike Lee’s Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set “in the near future” as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the show’s logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh‘s Josh Peck appears in a recurring role…
TV SERIES
kolafm.com

Hilary in Hulu spinoff | Vic Slick |

Actress Hilary Duff will star in a 10 episode series ‘How I Met Your Father’ coming to Hulu January 18 2022 (1.22.22). A spinoff of the popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ series from CBS starring Neil Patrick Harris. Sounds fun! Check out trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
thenerdstash.com

How I Met Your Father Trailer Draws Attention for Hulu Premiere

Have you ever found yourself missing the new sitcom experience, or going back to watch a favorite? For me, that favorite has always been How I Met Your Mother. There are so many things, Barney Stinson aside, that make that show a legend. Fans of the show may be aware that a spin-off named How I Met Your Father has been in the works at Hulu. Though the series has been in development hell for years and restarted more than once, we finally have something. The season one trailer for How I Met Your Father premiered recently on Youtube!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Comedy Spin-Off Series Teaser

How I Met Your Father has its first teaser out. The footage features Kim Cattrall as the story’s narrator, an older version of Hilary Duff’s character, telling her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the comedy, which will premiere in January.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Here Are The Three Richest Cast Members Of “How I Met Your Mother”

How I Met Your Mother, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for CBS, ran from 2005 to 2014. The show starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan, and follows the story of Ted Mosby, in the year 2030, who narrates to his uninterested children the story of how he met their mother as he recounts memories about his and his friends’ lives in Manhattan, New York, from the year 2005 to 2013. The show was nominated for 30 Emmy Awards and won 10. With its successful run, the show catapulted the careers of most of its cast members. Here are the three richest cast members of HIMYM.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Star Trek Movies (Multiple), How I Met Your Father And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming January 2022

After getting a load of what Netflix has in store for subscribers in January 2022, it looks like it’s time for other major streaming service Hulu to shine. The first schedule in the New Year for the green streaming giant has finally landed, and everything from This Is Us’ final season to the joy revisiting most of the original Star Trek crew movies is up for grabs. You’ll probably want tissues for both scenarios, to be honest, so go grab your Kleenex, take one last look at the December 2021 lineup that is coming to a close, and ring in a very happy Hulu year!
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy