Raines Resigns as Howard Softball Coach
BIG SPRING, Texas: Howard College announced Thursday head softball coach Kelly Raines has resigned to take the head coaching job and serve as the athletic director at Galveston College. In 16 seasons at Howard, Raines led the Hawks to eight conference championships, seven regional championships and won conference Coach of the Year eight times.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
