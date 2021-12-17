Rincon Partners Gets Big Opportunity with CalPERS

Astra Capital Management is a Washington, DC-based, private equity firm that invests in growth businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. Astra targets highly scalable companies with proven business models that have positive free cash flow and significant growth potential. Post investment, Astra works closely with managers to drive value creation through strategic repositioning, revenue growth and operational enhancements. In February 2018, Capital Constellation committed US$ 100 million to Astra and will work closely with their leadership to support Astra’s mission and growth. Some of the investors in Capital Constellation include the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation (APFC), the Public Institution for Social Security of Kuwait (PIFSS), RPMI Railpen, and Wafra Inc. (owned by PIFSS).
