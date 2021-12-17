ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon Partners Gets Big Opportunity with CalPERS

The Canyon Catalyst Fund is part of the CalPERS real estate Emerging Manager program managed by Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC. The fund has expanded its program with the addition of Rincon Partners to its roster of emerging managers. Based in Phoenix, Rincon is a full-service real estate investment and management...

