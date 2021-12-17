ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Accused drug dealer charged with murder for overdose deaths of 3 men in Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after police say he delivered fatal doses of fentanyl to three unsuspecting men.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez-Delgado, 27, has also been charged with sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say the three victims were found dead in an apartment on Curry Ford Road back on Nov. 29.

The Orlando Police Department assigned its Special Overdose Investigative Unit to the case.

After interviewing witnesses to the drug deal and reviewing surveillance video from a local bar where it took place, OIU detectives quickly identified Gonzalez-Delgado as the person responsible for delivering the fentanyl to the victims.

Jose Albert Gonzalez-Delgado Jose Albert Gonzalez-Delgado mugshot

Investigators said one of the victims purchased what he thought was cocaine from Gonzalez-Delgado. According to a witness, Gonzalez-Delgado was out of that drug but still wanted to make money.

“So he sold them what he still had on him, which was fentanyl,” Lt. Mike Lanfersiek said. “Jose Gonzalez told the witness that they would never know the difference and unfortunately this was proven to be deadly wrong.”

When interviewed by investigators, police say Gonzalez-Delgado only admitted to selling $100 dollars of cocaine to one of the victims.

Gonzalez-Delgado was booked into the Orange County jail on Dec. 9. He’s being held there on no bond.

He’s the fifth suspect rounded up through OPD’s “Operation Good Call” who is now facing murder charges for selling a drug that took someone’s life.

According to the Orlando Police Department, their overdose investigative unit has been responsible for the arrests of 69 drug dealers, most of whom were selling fentanyl.

Experts say fentanyl has been driving opioid deaths recently in Central Florida. According to Project Opioid, up to 90% of overdoses are caused by the drug, typically with people who think they’re ingesting another substance.

“If you ever need more motivation to seek help, to get help, to seek services, the time is now,” Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell said. “Because the next high could be your last.”

Tamula Browning
7d ago

STOP charging these dealers with the overdoses! That person chose to do drugs!! That’s it!! He’s not responsible for their choice! In that case all of the pharmaceutical companies should be shut down!!!

Guest
7d ago

he probably told them it was coke just to make the play because all 3 people wouldn't of been that dum to take enough to kill them,thy probably broke down 3 lines and that's a wrap your dead if it's fetanol

Ruben Perez
7d ago

Drug dealer chose to sell and will pay for the consequences. Buyer chose to purchase and use; and met his/her fate. Shameful on both parties.

