ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts jewelry stores targeted in a spate of smash-and-grabs

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Investigators are now working to prevent the brazen robberies.

Police are searching for suspects after thieves burglarized multiple Massachusetts jewelry stores in a recent wave of smash-and-grab robberies.

The brazen thefts follow a nationwide rash of smash-and-grab crimes that have plagued high-end shops in major cities like San Francisco and Chicago. During smash-and-grabs, thieves use objects like sledgehammers and bricks to literally smash their way into a store, and in some cases, through glass display cases housing expensive goods.

Smash and grab crimes tend to spike around the winter holiday season, according to experts.

The most recent local smash-and-grab happened in Everett around 6 a.m. Thursday, when at least one person forced their way into Gold N’ Oldies Jewelry and Antiques on Revere Beach Parkway.

The store owner, Conrad Casarjian, who’s had the business for 36 years, told authorities it was the first time he’s experienced a break-in. The thief stole a few hundred dollars worth of rings, and as of Thursday evening, was still at large.

Casarjian’s message for the suspect: “Get a job.”

Days earlier, multiple thieves targeted jewelry stores in Medford and Burlington. In those incidents, between eight and nine assailants smashed their way into the shops and made off with pricy merchandise.

Roland Racicot, owner of Roland’s Jewelry in Medford, said between seven and nine thieves swarmed his shop around 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, and stole $15,000 worth of watches in just four minutes.

“This is not Rodeo Drive. This is a blue-collar community,” Racicot told local media outlets.

The 80–year-old jeweler said the thieves can be seen on surveillance footage, though it was hard to make out their appearances.

“It was like a clown car. They all came out and you couldn’t tell because they were all dressed up like ninjas,” he told Channel 7.

Around the same time, a Burlington jeweler just eight miles away suffered a nearly identical invasion, Channel 5 reported. In that robbery, eight to nine suspects smashed their way into the business and shattered display cases with hammers before making off with fistfuls of jewelry.

As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made in either incident.

Racicot told Channel 5 that he’d heard of a few other smash-and-grab robberies that same weekend.

Burlington Police Lt. Det. Michael McDade said investigators are focusing on preventing such crimes: “I’m concerned that we have a lot on our plate here and I’d hate to see a violent confrontation. The stakes are pretty high.”

Thieves also targeted two New Hampshire jewelry stores — one in Manchester and another in Nashua —nin smash-and-grab robberies early Thursday. Those burglaries were just an hour apart.

Smash-and-grab thieves typically enjoy power in numbers, with one California robbery netting $100,000 in merchandise and suspects fleeing in 25 separate cars.

Some retailers are taking precautions against the trend, with one Los Angeles shop installing a high coil fence that resembles barbed wire at its entrances.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information about the crimes to contact police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Suspect arrested in connection with New Hampshire stabbing

Johan Geovanny Rosari, an 18-year-old male from Manchester, was arrested for the stabbing. A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to Manchester Police on Sunday. Johan Geovanny Rosari — an 18-year-old male from Manchester — was arrested for the stabbing of a...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Police looking for man involved in Saks Fifth Avenue theft

The suspect bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit 100 bills. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston that occurred last week. A man reportedly bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills at the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, MA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Burlington, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Man found dead in car in East Boston

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m. A man was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, according to Boston Police Department. The death is now under investigation. Police reported they received 911 calls around 12:25 p.m. from East Boston. Upon arrival...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold N Oldies Jewelry#Roland S Jewelry
Boston

Haverhill man, 21, killed in wrong-way crash on I-495

The crash happened around 3:09 a.m. on Friday near exit 111. A 21-year-old Haverhill man is dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday on I-495 southbound near exit 111 in Haverhill. Around 3:09 a.m., state police received multiple calls saying that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes....
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy