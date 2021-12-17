ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Saros will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks lose in overtime to depleted Predators

The Blackhawks were facing a team that was missing eight players because of COVID-19 and playing the second half of a back-to-back. But they couldn’t take advantage Friday. Tanner Jeannot scored 58 seconds into overtime to give the Predators a 3-2 victory. The Hawks were 0-for-5 on the power play and mustered 19 shots on goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Thomas Novak: Scores first NHL goal

Novak scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Novak's first career tally came at 11:56 of the first period. The 24-year-old is up to seven points, 25 shots and a minus-4 rating in 27 contests this year. He's moved up the lineup during the Predators' COVID-19 outbreak after mainly working in a fourth-line role to start the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Returned to AHL

Olivier was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday. With the Predators short plenty of regulars, Olivier was brought up for a pair of games Thursday (vs. Colorado) and Friday (at Chicago). He didn't record a point but chipped in three hits and two shots on goal and will now head back to the AHL, where he's produced four points in 14 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Back to minors

Grimaldi was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday. The 28-year-old played in a pair of games during this most recent call-up, going scoreless while skating less than 9:30 in each. With the Predators now off until at least Dec. 27 against Dallas, Grimaldi will head back to the Admirals.
NHL
The Hockey News

THN Three Stars: Larkin, Saros and Tarasenko Stand Out Ahead of Christmas Break

Although the NHL is slowing to a crawl in advance of their holiday break, we still had a decent-enough sample size to single out a trio of talents in THN’s Three Stars of the week. This may well be the last Three Stars piece for a couple of weeks, as the league isolates all teams from each other to try and ward off the latest COVID-19 virus outbreak and return to action as soon as their health permits. Here’s hoping we’re back soon.
NHL

