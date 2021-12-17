ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Von Miller: Lands on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Miller (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Miller was among a series of...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
Von Miller
NESN

Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one. Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach...
NFL
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Carson Wentz explains what led to altercation with Matthew Judon

Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon were not exactly exchanging holiday greetings when they got into it during Saturday’s game. Now Wentz is explaining what happened. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback got in the face of the New England Patriots linebacker Judon in the third quarter. It was a rare display of emotion from the usually-reserved Wentz.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr shares heartfelt message after serious injury

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr was carted off the field on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tried to catch a pass from Justin Herbert and smashed his head extremely hard on the ground. Despite losing consciousness for a short period of time, Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and avoided any serious injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bashaud Breeland's outburst was the final strike for a regrettable signing

Minnesota ruled CB Bashaud Breeland as questionable originally for Monday’s game in Chicago. Now, that doesn’t really matter. The Vikings waived Breeland on Saturday after the cornerback had a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches. He took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL

Community Policy