NHL

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Scratched, enters protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kuemper was scratched from Thursday's start versus the...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Darcy Kuemper
Pavel Francouz
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche games paused until Dec. 26 after 5 players enter COVID protocol

The NHL announced Friday that the Colorado Avalanche's next four games have been postponed. "Due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well (as) concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games...will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league’s holiday break (sic) in the schedule on Dec. 26,” a release stated. “The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the club (sic) medical groups.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL

