On bell hooks, a Black Woman Who Loved Us

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Word came on Wednesday that Gloria Jean Watkins, an endlessly versatile and probing social critic who went by the pen name bell hooks, has died at the age of sixty-nine. hooks, who was raised in a segregated town in Kentucky, wrote dozens of books and was best known for her works on feminism, including “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism”; “Yearning: Race Gender, and Cultural Politics,” and “Killing Rage: Ending Racism.” The last time we spoke was in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein affair and the rise of the #MeToo movement, for a segment that first aired on The New Yorker Radio Hour. Our conversation covered masculinity, patriarchy, politics, and parenting, including the dynamics within her own family. hooks was ferocious in her commitments and beliefs, but hardly doctrinaire, with a sensibility and a writing voice that always returned to the healing necessity of love. She told me:

