ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

On bell hooks, a Black Woman Who Loved Us

By Najma Sharif
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pioneering feminist scholar, author, professor, and critic bell hooks died at the age of 69 on Dec. 15 due to renal failure, according to The New York Times. Her family announced her death via Twitter, stating: "We are proud to just call her a sister, friend, confidant and influencer." Death is...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Kentucky State
New York City, NY
Society
Essence

bell hooks, Author, Activist, And Queer Black Feminist Icon, Dies At 69

Trailblazing Black feminist writer bell hooks dies, leaving a legacy of Black Feminist Thought. It is with tremendous sadness to report, beloved feminist critic, author, and professor, bell hooks has died. She was 69 years old. According to a press release from her family, hooks had fallen ill and was...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Toni Morrison
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

bell hooks on How We Raise Men

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Word came on Wednesday that Gloria Jean Watkins, an endlessly versatile and probing social critic who went by the pen name bell hooks, has died at the age of sixty-nine. hooks, who was raised in a segregated town in Kentucky, wrote dozens of books and was best known for her works on feminism, including “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism”; “Yearning: Race Gender, and Cultural Politics,” and “Killing Rage: Ending Racism.” The last time we spoke was in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein affair and the rise of the #MeToo movement, for a segment that first aired on The New Yorker Radio Hour. Our conversation covered masculinity, patriarchy, politics, and parenting, including the dynamics within her own family. hooks was ferocious in her commitments and beliefs, but hardly doctrinaire, with a sensibility and a writing voice that always returned to the healing necessity of love. She told me:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black People#Feminism#Racism#The New York Times#Twitter#Stanford University#South End Press#Feminist Theory
okcheartandsoul.com

bell hooks, writer and poet of Black women’s experiences, dead at 69

Black feminist writer and poet bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Watkins had been fighting an illness and died with family and friends at her side, the family said in their statement, also noting, “The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer.”
BEREA, KY
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY
Seattle Times

bell hooks, pathbreaking Black feminist, dies

Bell hooks, whose incisive, wide-ranging writing on gender and race helped push feminism beyond its white, middle-class worldview to include the voices of Black and working-class women, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. Her sister Gwenda Motley said the cause was end-stage renal failure. Starting...
SOCIETY
thecut.com

Writers Pay Tribute to bell hooks

On Wednesday, the family of bell hooks — renowned feminist activist, cultural critic, writer, and professor — announced that she had died at 69. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, grew up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she attended segregated schools. She went on to attend Stanford University and started her career as an English professor at the University of Southern California. In 1978, hooks — whose pen name paid tribute to her great-grandmother and who insisted on lowercase letters to keep focus on the substance of her books and “not who I am” — published her first book of poetry, And There We Wept. Over the next four decades, she went on to publish over 40 books, examining race, art, media, class, and more. She was a trailblazer of intersectional feminism, her 1981 book Ain’t I A Woman? examining the effects of racism and sexism on Black women with unflinching clarity and insight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Hoptown Chronicle

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer, like bell hooks, and change the world with my words.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Keene Sentinel

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks leaves a legacy of more than 30 books

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
BEREA, KY
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy