Janice Min Loses First Hire at Ankler Newsletter to Rolling Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, the New York Times reported that Min — the editor who led the Hollywood Reporter into revived visibility but big financial losses as a glossy magazine — is moving to The Ankler, a Substack newsletter launched in 2017 by entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield. She will be a co-owner...

Deadline

Lightyear Entertainment Acquires Tribeca Docs ‘A-ha: The Movie’ And ‘We Were Once Kids’

EXCLUSIVE: Lightyear Entertainment has acquired two documentaries that made their world premieres at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival: Thomas Robsahm’s A-ha: The Movie and Eddie Martin’s We Were Once Kids. The former will open in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on April 8, with the latter set for release in May. A-ha:  The Movie celebrates the 40th anniversary of the synth-pop band’s irresistible single “Take on Me,” which is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium. The musicians from small-town Norway became global sensations and heartthrobs overnight when they released the song and its groundbreaking pencil-sketch animation video, seeing...
MOVIES
Variety

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Vinyl is Finally Here

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re no longer locked inside like during the early stages of the pandemic, but we can still enjoy some of the best (and most hilarious) songs that kept us company during quarantine. After much anticipation, the vinyl version of Bo Burnham’s genius soundtrack to his comedy special “Inside” is finally out in the world. “Inside (The Songs)” was released on CD and vinyl today. While...
MUSIC
mediapost.com

Entertainment Trade 'The Ankler' Teams With Janice Min On Expansion Plans

Janice Min, the high-profile magazine-industry editor and executive who helmed US Weekly and later the Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, is teaming with the founder of the buzzy entertainment-industry newsletter The Ankler to build out a larger media business. Min served as editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, leading a revamp...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Apple TV Plus Orders First Russian-Language Original ‘Container,’ Starring ‘The Bourne Supremacy’s’ Oksana Akinshina (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV Plus has ordered its first Russian-language original series, “Container,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The series, which comes via a co-production deal with subscription-based streaming service START, is a thriller starring “The Bourne Supremacy’s” Oksana Akinshina alongside Russian screen stars Filipp Yankovskiy (“The Three Musketeers”), Marusya Fomina (“Gold Diggers”) and Artem Bystrov (“Earthquake”).
BUSINESS
Person
Eddie Kramer
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Janice Min
Person
Scott Rudin
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp of development and production. Prior to this, she was at The Weinstein Company as senior vp of production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network’s limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development process of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the  Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Alamo Drafthouse Hires Michael Kustermann as Chief Experience Officer (Exclusive)

Alamo Drafthouse, the quirky Texas-based movie theater chain, has appointed Michael Kustermann as chief experience officer. In his new role, Kustermann will lead Alamo Drafthouse’s experience team, which includes marketing, digital and guest experience. “We’re so excited to bring Michael on board to our growing team,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘UpDating’ Creators Sign With WME (Exclusive)

WME has signed UpDating, the blindfolded comedy and dating show in New York City, and its creators for representation in all areas. The interactive show, co-created and co-hosted by the comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, brings together single, blindfolded contestants to go on dates in front of live and online audiences. Depending on how the evening goes between the couple on the stage, audience members can also request to get onstage and shoot their shot. The idea originated around 2017 when Forman, then a Facebook employee, would stream on Facebook Live before, during and after his dates to share updates with his friends and followers. Collaborating with Berman, a standup comedian, Forman and Berman used that idea to create a live show that paired dates based on a pool of applicants for a lively evening in front of a live audience. UpDating has appeared in various venues around New York and currently has a residency at City Winery. With support from WME, the show and its creators hope to expand to other cities and bring their ideas to projects across books, digital, non-scripted television, licensing, brand partnerships and touring. Berman, Forman and their show will continue to be represented by Mosaic Management.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith Showed Up to The Matrix Premiere in Some Very On-Theme Outfits

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

