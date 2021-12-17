Janice Min Loses First Hire at Ankler Newsletter to Rolling Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed UpDating, the blindfolded comedy and dating show in New York City, and its creators for representation in all areas. The interactive show, co-created and co-hosted by the comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, brings together single, blindfolded contestants to go on dates in front of live and online audiences. Depending on how the evening goes between the couple on the stage, audience members can also request to get onstage and shoot their shot. The idea originated around 2017 when Forman, then a Facebook employee, would stream on Facebook Live before, during and after his dates to share updates with his friends and followers. Collaborating with Berman, a standup comedian, Forman and Berman used that idea to create a live show that paired dates based on a pool of applicants for a lively evening in front of a live audience. UpDating has appeared in various venues around New York and currently has a residency at City Winery. With support from WME, the show and its creators hope to expand to other cities and bring their ideas to projects across books, digital, non-scripted television, licensing, brand partnerships and touring. Berman, Forman and their show will continue to be represented by Mosaic Management.

